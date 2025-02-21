Money-extorting YouTubers guilty

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There was a significant controversy when it was revealed that some YouTubers extorted money by threatening to expose the private life of YouTuber Tzuyang.



Today (Feb. 20), the first trial results for these individuals found them all guilty.



In particular, YouTuber Gujeyeok was sentenced to 3 years in prison.



Hwang Da-ye reports.



[Report]



YouTuber Tzuyang is famous for her 'mukbang' videos, with 11 million subscribers.



Last year, she confessed to being a victim of dating violence.



[YouTuber Tzuyang/Real name Park Jeong-won/July, 2024: "I was threatened not to break up, and after that, I was hit a lot."]



However, another controversy arose afterward.



YouTubers who extorted money by claiming they would reveal Tzuyang's private life were exposed.



They were known as 'cyber wreckers' who produced YouTube videos related to celebrity issues.



The prosecution charged them with extortion and other offenses, and all were found guilty in the first trial.



[YouTuber Gujeyeok/Lee Jun-hee: "I will tell everything after the trial."]



Lee Jun-hee, known as Gujeyeok, who is accused of extorting 55 million won, was sentenced to 3 years in prison, while his accomplice, 'Jujak Gambyeolsa' Jeon Guk-jin, received a 1-year prison sentence with a 3-year probation.



The court pointed out that they discussed exploiting her private life for economic gain in a chat room called "Online Tow Truck Mutual Aid Association."



In particular, regarding Gujeyeok, the court explained the sentencing reason, stating, "He shows no remorse, claiming he was helping Tzuyang."



Lee Se-wook, known as Caracula, and Choi Il-hwan, known as Crocodile, who were accused of aiding the crime, were also found guilty.



[Yoo Hyun-jae/Sogang University Communication Department Professor: "Those who cross the line between legality and illegality continue to make profits. There needs to be some regulation or rules."]



Attorney Choi, who was also indicted for extorting over 23 million won from Tzuyang, was sentenced to 2 years in prison.



KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



