U.S., Ukraine tensions rise

U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky are continuing their verbal sparring.



They are engaged in a fierce exchange of blatant criticisms, while Russian President Putin appears relaxed amidst the tensions between the two sides.



This is a report from Paris by reporter An Da-young.



[Report]



President Trump mocked Zelensky as a "4% approval rating" president and pressured him to resign.



This time, he also referred to him as a dictator.



In a personal attack calling him a "modestly successful comedian," he threatened that if he does not hurry to hold elections, he will lose his country.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "He dictated without elections. Zelensky better move faster or he's not going to have a country left."]



This is in response to President Zelensky's criticism of him.



Earlier, President Zelensky criticized Trump's claim of a "4% approval rating" as false information spread by Russia.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "It is unfortunate that President Trump lives in this space of false information."]



As the U.S. pressures the leader of Ukraine, which it has supported in the war for three years, President Putin appears at ease.



He expressed satisfaction with the ministerial talks with the U.S. and questioned why Ukraine is overreacting, suggesting that they will eventually participate in negotiations.



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "No one is excluding Ukraine from the negotiation process. Therefore, there is no reason to show such (hysterical) reactions regarding U.S.-Russia talks."]



Amid complaints of being excluded from peace negotiations, the leaders of the UK and France are heading to Washington next week with the results of the European summit.



The two leaders are expected to emphasize the long-standing alliance between the U.S. and Europe and persuade President Trump.



However, given President Trump's recent actions leaning towards Russia, they may return empty-handed, confirming only the distance that has grown.



This is KBS News An Da-young from Paris.



