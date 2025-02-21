News 9

Max 40% tariffs on China's steel

[Anchor]

Currently, our steel industry is under pressure.

The United States is set to impose high tariffs starting in three weeks, while China is encroaching on our steel market with low prices.

The government, which has been investigating China's dumping practices, has decided to impose anti-dumping duties of up to nearly 40%.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.

[Report]

Our shipbuilding industry, which ranks first in global ship orders, as well as high-rise buildings and large bridges, all require thick steel plates that are 6mm or thicker.

The domestic price is an average of 900,000 won per ton.

However, Chinese products are distributed at around 700,000 won, which is 20% cheaper.

The quality is also similar, making it difficult for manufacturers to avoid using them.

Last year, imports of Chinese thick steel plates exceeded a record 1.38 million tons.

This accounts for about 20% of domestic demand.

With China's overproduction and sluggish domestic demand, they have begun to push their products overseas, and our country has been hit hard.

[Lee Jae-yoon/Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "Even considering China's price competitiveness, the price of the quantities exported to our country is excessively low."]

POSCO's operating profit has decreased by about 30%, and Hyundai Steel's has dropped by about 60% compared to the previous year.

After four months since the anti-dumping complaint by Hyundai Steel, the government has decided to impose tariffs on Chinese steel.

The anti-dumping tariffs will be between 27% and a maximum of 38%, and it will be imposed within about two months.

The government believes there is sufficient evidence to estimate that the domestic industry has suffered actual damage from the dumping of Chinese imports.

The government is also considering anti-dumping investigations on hot-rolled steel products from China and Japan.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Institute for International Trade at the Korea International Trade Association: "(The steel industry) is in a state of oversupply, and in addition to the influx of cheap Chinese thick plates and Japanese hot-rolled steel, the quota that was exported to the U.S. duty-free will disappear starting next month."]

Before overcoming the dumping wave from China, the steel industry is facing challenges.

Starting from the 12th of next month, a 25% tariff from the U.S. could become a reality.

KBS Park Kyung-jun.

