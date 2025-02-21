Securities firms fined

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These days, many people are receiving personal training on a one-on-one basis.



While it can be costly, the advantage is that you can exercise in a customized way.



However, there are also one-on-one investment options.



A typical example is a 'wrap account,' which manages an individual's assets in a customized manner from an independent account.



Literally translated, it means "to wrap an account."



It sells various products like stocks, bonds, funds, and commercial paper wrapped together, and operates them separately in an individual independent account to return profits.



It is a product that asks investors to trust and entrust their investments to a securities firm.



However, the reality was different.



The true nature of wrap accounts, which was revealed later, was investigated by reporter Park Chan.



[Report]



Three years ago, on Children's Day.



A theme park based on a famous toy, Legoland, opens its doors.



[Phil Royle/President of Legoland/May 2022: "Right here, on the 100th anniversary of Children's day, a very special holiday here in South Korea."]



However, just four months after its opening, it shakes the financial market.



The Gangwon Provincial Government announced the suspension of guarantees on corporate paper worth around 200 billion won used for construction.



The fear that even local government bonds could default caused bond prices to plummet.



As a result, bond-type wrap accounts were hit hard.



Since these products mainly consist of bonds and commercial paper, the sharp drop in bond prices lead to massive principal losses.



However, the securities firms decided to hide these losses.



Most customers of bond-type wrap accounts are large corporations or pension funds, and they crossed the line worrying about losing major clients.



They began to exploit the different maturities of each customer to engage in 'debt rolling.'



This account is nearing maturity.



With the price of commercial paper plummeting, it would result in a loss of principal if left as is.



They sell the commercial paper to another securities firm at a much higher price, transforming losses into profits.



At the same time, they buy a similar product from the rival securities firm, this time using the money from another customer whose maturity is further away, at an inflated price.



In essence, they shifted the losses from one customer to another.



In the second half of 2022, when the aftermath of the Legoland incident continued, each securities firm rolled over hundreds to thousands of cases to cover trillions of losses.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service: "(The financial authorities) have identified this as the first case of concern, and considering the infringement of investment profits, this cannot be taken lightly."]



The Financial Services Commission imposed fines of over 28.9 billion won on nine identified securities firms.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



