Two killed in aircraft collision

[Anchor]

Recently, in the United States, where aircraft accidents have been frequent, two small planes collided in the airspace above an airport, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The accident occurred at a quiet and small airport without air traffic controllers.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

Black smoke is rising from the runway.

On the morning of February 19, local time, two small planes collided over Marana Airport in Arizona, USA.

[Vincent Rigi/Marana Police: "That's going to be part of it, taking witness statements. If there's a video, trying to figure out exactly what happened today."]

The four-seater Cessna, which was carrying a female instructor and a trainee, successfully made an emergency landing.

However, the two-seater Lancair lost control and fell to the ground, catching fire and turning to black ash, with both passengers losing their lives.

According to the flight trajectory recorded on an aircraft tracking site, the Lancair, which was flying at high speed from behind, collided with the slowly flying Cessna in front before crashing.

Marana Airport is a small airport without air traffic controllers to guide takeoffs and landings.

Instead, pilots must communicate with each other on a common frequency to confirm their positions, and the investigation into the accident is expected to be based on this communication.

[Robert Taylor/Pilot: "We went in. I had my little airplane warmed up, and they called me on the radio and said the airport's closed."]

In the United States, a series of aircraft accidents have occurred. At the end of last month, a passenger plane collided with a military helicopter, resulting in over 60 fatalities, and on February 17, a U.S. passenger plane skidded and overturned while landing at a Canadian airport.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

