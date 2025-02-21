SNU admissions drop for med schools

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the 2025 regular admissions for Seoul National University (SNU), 235 admitted students have declined their offers.



It is presumed that most of these students were also accepted into medical schools at other universities.



This excessive preference for medical schools is leading to confusion in the educational field.



This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.



[Report]



This student, who was attending Korea University, has taken a leave of absence to prepare for next year's medical school entrance exam.



It is expected that more than 200,000 students will retake the college entrance exam this year.



[Medical School Applicant: "The number of medical school seats has significantly increased. Because of this, the range of choices and conditions available to me have improved...."]



The trend of favoring medical schools is evident even at SNU.



Out of 1,389 students admitted through regular admissions, 235 have declined their offers to attend other universities.



This is an increase of 33 from last year.



In the natural sciences, 178 students have withdrew, with a notable drop in the engineering departments such as electrical and computer engineering.



In the humanities, 51 students declined, likely due to cross-applicants from natural sciences opting out.



Recently, 204 students also declined their offers from SNU's early admissions.



[Im Seong-ho/CEO of Jongro Academy: "It appears that students who applied to both SNU and medical schools, upon being accepted to medical schools, have largely chosen to attend those instead."]



The excessive preference for medical schools has led to confusion in the education field.



Seven out of ten career guidance teachers at high schools in Seoul reported that this year's increase in medical school seats negatively impacted their guidance.



There are also concerns that the burden of private education expenses has increased.



[Baek Byeong-hwan/Policy Team Leader of No Worry NPO: "There are issues such as the expansion of private education to younger ages, like elementary school pre-med classes..."]



The Ministry of Education has stated it will strengthen support for research in science and engineering and specialized universities in advanced industries. However, top students remain focused on next year's medical school admissions.



This is KBS News Kim Seong-soo.



