Korea ties Japan, advances to U-20 QF

[Anchor]



In the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, our national team secured a tough draw against our arch-rival Japan in the Korea-Japan match, advancing to the quarterfinals as the group leader.



Kim Tae-won, who was substituted in the second half, saved the team with a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Having already secured a spot in the quarterfinals with two consecutive wins in the group stage, the national team made significant changes to the starting lineup.



With many key players excluded, the team's organization was shaken, and they fell behind to Japan with a goal conceded in the 28th minute of the first half.



A ball that the goalkeeper cleared ambiguously hit an opposing player and led directly to a goal.



After being struck, the national team launched a counterattack led by forward Ha Jung-woo's sharp header, but they were thwarted by the opposing goalkeeper's save, leaving them disappointed.



As the frustrating flow continued into the second half, coach Lee Chang-won strengthened the attack by bringing in Park Seung-soo and Kim Tae-won, and the substitutions paid off.



In stoppage time of the second half, Kim Tae-won scored the equalizer with a precise shot, bringing the match back to level.



With three goals in two matches, Kim Tae-won has risen to the top of the tournament's scoring chart and has officially entered the race for the top scorer.



The national team, with Kim Tae-won's last-minute goal, drew with Japan and confirmed their advancement to the quarterfinals with two wins and one draw, finishing first in the group.



[Kim Tae-won/U-20 National Football Team: "I was feeling heavy-hearted because we were losing 1-0, but I thought we absolutely cannot lose in a Korea-Japan match, and I’m glad I was able to solve the good opportunity that came."]



The national team will face Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals this Sunday, and if they win this match, they will also secure a spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be held in Chile in September.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



