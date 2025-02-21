First 4-party policy meeting held

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A four-party meeting of the National Policy Council, attended by Acting President Choi Sang-mok, leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, and the Speaker of the National Assembly, has taken place.



Even though it was a hard-earned meeting, they only agreed on the necessity of a supplementary budget, failing to find common ground on contentious issues such as the semiconductor special law and pension reform.



Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



["It has been quite challenging to bring everyone together today."]



The government and the National Assembly, along with leaders from both ruling and opposition parties, gathered in one place.



This marks the first step of the National Policy Council, which had only been discussed since the emergency martial law situation.



They emphasized the importance of people's livelihoods in unison.



[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "What can we concede and compromise on to reach an agreement? Please focus on this during the meeting...."]



From the start, there was a tense standoff over key issues, including the introduction of exceptions to the 52-hour workweek in the semiconductor industry.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "With the current working hour system, it is difficult to concentrate on work, leading to interruptions in research...."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "This could be interpreted as 'if everything is not settled at once, we will do nothing.'"]



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Response Committee: "It is clearly wrong for the National Assembly to have unilaterally cut the budget and moved forward."]



During the approximately two-hour meeting, both parties and the government formed a consensus on the necessity of preparing a supplementary budget.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "Based on three principles: support for people's livelihoods, support for future industries like AI, and support for trade."]



[Shin Dong-wook/Senior Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "We agreed on the working-level discussion on preparing a supplementary budget."]



However, they concluded by agreeing to further discussions through practical consultations regarding the semiconductor special law and pension reform.



Essentially, no progress was made.



They also could not narrow their differences on the issue of appointing the Minister of Defense.



Accordingly, they decided to coordinate for another meeting of party leader-level National Policy Council.



The National Policy Council also agreed to form a special committee on ethics in the National Assembly and a special committee for APEC.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



