Coach Ryu faces dilemma

[Anchor]



With newly appointed WBC head coach Ryu Ji-hyun departing for Taiwan for strategic analysis, the spotlight is on the controversial topic of pitcher An Woo-jin.



What is Coach Ryu's stance on this matter?



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the details.



[Report]



The new head coach of the national baseball team, Ryu Ji-hyun, appears in a crisp suit.



While he expressed a selection principle prioritizing performance over age, we posed a question about An Woo-jin.



[Reporter: "It’s an early question, but An Woo-jin’s name keeps coming up regarding player selection. It seems like a matter that needs to be resolved. What are your thoughts on this?"]



[Ryu Ji-hyun/Baseball Team Coach: "Could you elaborate? (laughs) There are a lot of stories going around. But An Woo-jin isn’t returning at the start of the season, anyway."]



Coach Ryu's candid response regarding the selection of An Woo-jin, often referred to as a hot issue, followed.



[Ryu Ji-hyun/Baseball Team Coach: "I understand An is expected to return to the KBO in September. From the videos I’ve seen, he’s been preparing well. Right now, I don’t think it’s the time to discuss An Woo-jin. This is an issue that needs to be resolved when a consensus is reached across professional baseball and it’s a matter that needs to be approached cautiously."]



An Woo-jin, who achieved an impressive 15 wins in 2022, was excluded from the WBC team due to various controversies.



Although he received a three-year suspension and cannot participate in the Olympics or Asian Games, he is eligible for the WBC.



The situation may become complicated for Coach Ryu as he faces the decision of whether to select the top pitcher or gauge public opinion first in his quest for redemption.



This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.



