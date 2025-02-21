News 9

Bong's Mickey 17 actors visit Korea

입력 2025.02.21 (01:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The lead actors of Bong Joon-ho's comeback film 'Mickey 17' have arrived in Korea ahead of its release.

Let's take a look at the meaning of this film as conveyed by the director and the actors themselves.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyup has the story.

[Report]

Hollywood stars, including Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as Hulk, and Steven Yeun, familiar to us from the film 'Minari', met with Korean fans as part of their participation in Bong Joon-ho's comeback film 'Mickey 17'.

Naomi Ackie, who visited Korea for the first time, introduced the film by saying it may seem like a grand sci-fi movie, but ultimately it tells the story of ordinary people.

[Naomi Ackie/As Nasha: "I love this person and I'm going to fight for this person and suddenly that can roll into like a huge avalanche over time. I think that's what's really amazing about this story. It celebrates the ordinary."]

Mark Ruffalo commented that the dictator he portrays is rooted in reality.

[Mark Ruffalo/As Kenneth Marshall: "They are all the same. They are egotistical. They are fragile. They're self-centered, self-serving, and untimately incredibly fallible."]

Director Bong Joon-ho highlighted the actors' delicate performances as a key element of the film.

[Bong Joon-ho/Director of 'Mickey 17': "When you watch the rich and very delicate nuances of the performances on a large screen, there are many moments where the actors' faces themselves become a spectacle."]

He also presented a new perspective on watching the film.

[Bong Joon-ho/Director of 'Mickey 17': "The goal is to share the emotions of humans breathing in those gaps rather than focusing on such social meanings."]

The film 'Mickey 17' will meet audiences worldwide, starting in Korea on February 28.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyup.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Bong's Mickey 17 actors visit Korea
    • 입력 2025-02-21 01:20:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

The lead actors of Bong Joon-ho's comeback film 'Mickey 17' have arrived in Korea ahead of its release.

Let's take a look at the meaning of this film as conveyed by the director and the actors themselves.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyup has the story.

[Report]

Hollywood stars, including Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as Hulk, and Steven Yeun, familiar to us from the film 'Minari', met with Korean fans as part of their participation in Bong Joon-ho's comeback film 'Mickey 17'.

Naomi Ackie, who visited Korea for the first time, introduced the film by saying it may seem like a grand sci-fi movie, but ultimately it tells the story of ordinary people.

[Naomi Ackie/As Nasha: "I love this person and I'm going to fight for this person and suddenly that can roll into like a huge avalanche over time. I think that's what's really amazing about this story. It celebrates the ordinary."]

Mark Ruffalo commented that the dictator he portrays is rooted in reality.

[Mark Ruffalo/As Kenneth Marshall: "They are all the same. They are egotistical. They are fragile. They're self-centered, self-serving, and untimately incredibly fallible."]

Director Bong Joon-ho highlighted the actors' delicate performances as a key element of the film.

[Bong Joon-ho/Director of 'Mickey 17': "When you watch the rich and very delicate nuances of the performances on a large screen, there are many moments where the actors' faces themselves become a spectacle."]

He also presented a new perspective on watching the film.

[Bong Joon-ho/Director of 'Mickey 17': "The goal is to share the emotions of humans breathing in those gaps rather than focusing on such social meanings."]

The film 'Mickey 17' will meet audiences worldwide, starting in Korea on February 28.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyup.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”<br>…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료
홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”

홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”
한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 <br>달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”

한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”
헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.