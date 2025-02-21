Bong's Mickey 17 actors visit Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The lead actors of Bong Joon-ho's comeback film 'Mickey 17' have arrived in Korea ahead of its release.



Let's take a look at the meaning of this film as conveyed by the director and the actors themselves.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyup has the story.



[Report]



Hollywood stars, including Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as Hulk, and Steven Yeun, familiar to us from the film 'Minari', met with Korean fans as part of their participation in Bong Joon-ho's comeback film 'Mickey 17'.



Naomi Ackie, who visited Korea for the first time, introduced the film by saying it may seem like a grand sci-fi movie, but ultimately it tells the story of ordinary people.



[Naomi Ackie/As Nasha: "I love this person and I'm going to fight for this person and suddenly that can roll into like a huge avalanche over time. I think that's what's really amazing about this story. It celebrates the ordinary."]



Mark Ruffalo commented that the dictator he portrays is rooted in reality.



[Mark Ruffalo/As Kenneth Marshall: "They are all the same. They are egotistical. They are fragile. They're self-centered, self-serving, and untimately incredibly fallible."]



Director Bong Joon-ho highlighted the actors' delicate performances as a key element of the film.



[Bong Joon-ho/Director of 'Mickey 17': "When you watch the rich and very delicate nuances of the performances on a large screen, there are many moments where the actors' faces themselves become a spectacle."]



He also presented a new perspective on watching the film.



[Bong Joon-ho/Director of 'Mickey 17': "The goal is to share the emotions of humans breathing in those gaps rather than focusing on such social meanings."]



The film 'Mickey 17' will meet audiences worldwide, starting in Korea on February 28.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyup.



