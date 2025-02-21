LG Twins train in Arizona

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Drones are hovering daily over LG Twins' training ground as they aim to reclaim the top spot in the Korean Series.



This is a special measure to improve their base running, which has seen a lot of running and many outs.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story from Arizona.



[Report]



[“Fighting! Let’s go!!!”]



Suddenly, a flying object rises at the LG Twins training camp, where Austin's loud Korean cheer resonates.



Upon closer inspection, it is a drone for base running training.



Coach Jung Soo-sung brought it all the way to Arizona to analyze the runners' postures and habits from various angles.



[Jung Soo-sung/LG Twins Base Running Coach: “From above, we can check which turns (direction changes) are effective and whether they are following the lines well.”]



The time taken to start a steal is measured precisely with sensors, aiming to reduce it to the hundredth of a second, rather than using a stopwatch.



[Song Chan-ui/LG Twins: “We can see how to get a better start time.”]



Over the past two seasons, LG has attempted the most steals under the policy of 'aggressive base running', but their success rate has been among the lowest.



After experiencing trial and error last year, manager Youm Kyoung-youb is planning a more refined and positively termed 'Kyoung-youb ball' for his third season this year.



[Youm Kyoung-youb/LG Twins Manager: “This year, the style of stealing bases will change a bit. I am preparing to raise the success rate to at least 75% so that we can hear, 'Stealing bases is really effective.'”]



From the first practice game, the players executed base running plays actively and with clear judgment.



[Park Hae-min/LG Twins Captain: “I think it's more important to either run fast without overthinking or take your time to read the next play.”]



Attention is on whether LG's signature base running, which has often yielded disappointing results, can succeed and bring a breath of fresh air this season.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!