Whimoon's fate uncertain

The Whimoon Middle School and Whimoon High School, which have produced numerous basketball stars, are still surrounded by controversy.



Due to disciplinary actions from the education office, it is reported that Whimoon Middle School students are at risk of not being able to participate in competitions.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.



[Report]



Whimoon Middle School showcased its top-notch skills by winning four national championships last year, but this year, it has fallen into a bleak situation where participation in competitions is uncertain.



The Gangnam Seocho District Office of Education in Seoul recommended severe disciplinary actions against the responsible teacher and basketball coach A, stating that a special inspection revealed that a sixth-grade student, who is scheduled to enroll, accompanied the winter training camp, and that a parent raised illegal donations.



The Whimoon Middle School basketball team argued that a special inspection should be limited to 'corrective instructions' and that there are procedural issues since disciplinary actions were instructed without additional audits.



They also acknowledged some issues but claimed that the punishment was excessive considering the practices.



[Whimoon Middle School Official/Voice Altered: "Originally, special inspections cannot be used to punish anyone. In over 10 years of work, I have never seen a recommendation for personnel action, only instructions."]



In response, the Gangnam Seocho District Office of Education stated that the actions were based on Article 54 of the Private School Act and other regulations.



Parents have written a petition and held a protest with funeral wreaths, claiming that this situation arose due to continuous complaints from certain group of people trying to oust Coach A.



[Whimoon Middle School basketball player's Parent/Voice Altered: "Parents in conflict with Coach A have constantly raised complaints to push the coach out, and I believe that we are in this situation as a result of those complaints."]



Some believe that the conflict between former Whimoon High School basketball team manager Hyun Ju-yeop and Coach A was the origin of the complaint war.



Concerns are growing that innocent students may suffer, as key players from Whimoon Middle School's championship team last year are transferring to other schools instead of Whimoon High School.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



