News 9

Whimoon's fate uncertain

입력 2025.02.21 (01:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Whimoon Middle School and Whimoon High School, which have produced numerous basketball stars, are still surrounded by controversy.

Due to disciplinary actions from the education office, it is reported that Whimoon Middle School students are at risk of not being able to participate in competitions.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.

[Report]

Whimoon Middle School showcased its top-notch skills by winning four national championships last year, but this year, it has fallen into a bleak situation where participation in competitions is uncertain.

The Gangnam Seocho District Office of Education in Seoul recommended severe disciplinary actions against the responsible teacher and basketball coach A, stating that a special inspection revealed that a sixth-grade student, who is scheduled to enroll, accompanied the winter training camp, and that a parent raised illegal donations.

The Whimoon Middle School basketball team argued that a special inspection should be limited to 'corrective instructions' and that there are procedural issues since disciplinary actions were instructed without additional audits.

They also acknowledged some issues but claimed that the punishment was excessive considering the practices.

[Whimoon Middle School Official/Voice Altered: "Originally, special inspections cannot be used to punish anyone. In over 10 years of work, I have never seen a recommendation for personnel action, only instructions."]

In response, the Gangnam Seocho District Office of Education stated that the actions were based on Article 54 of the Private School Act and other regulations.

Parents have written a petition and held a protest with funeral wreaths, claiming that this situation arose due to continuous complaints from certain group of people trying to oust Coach A.

[Whimoon Middle School basketball player's Parent/Voice Altered: "Parents in conflict with Coach A have constantly raised complaints to push the coach out, and I believe that we are in this situation as a result of those complaints."]

Some believe that the conflict between former Whimoon High School basketball team manager Hyun Ju-yeop and Coach A was the origin of the complaint war.

Concerns are growing that innocent students may suffer, as key players from Whimoon Middle School's championship team last year are transferring to other schools instead of Whimoon High School.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Whimoon's fate uncertain
    • 입력 2025-02-21 01:52:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Whimoon Middle School and Whimoon High School, which have produced numerous basketball stars, are still surrounded by controversy.

Due to disciplinary actions from the education office, it is reported that Whimoon Middle School students are at risk of not being able to participate in competitions.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.

[Report]

Whimoon Middle School showcased its top-notch skills by winning four national championships last year, but this year, it has fallen into a bleak situation where participation in competitions is uncertain.

The Gangnam Seocho District Office of Education in Seoul recommended severe disciplinary actions against the responsible teacher and basketball coach A, stating that a special inspection revealed that a sixth-grade student, who is scheduled to enroll, accompanied the winter training camp, and that a parent raised illegal donations.

The Whimoon Middle School basketball team argued that a special inspection should be limited to 'corrective instructions' and that there are procedural issues since disciplinary actions were instructed without additional audits.

They also acknowledged some issues but claimed that the punishment was excessive considering the practices.

[Whimoon Middle School Official/Voice Altered: "Originally, special inspections cannot be used to punish anyone. In over 10 years of work, I have never seen a recommendation for personnel action, only instructions."]

In response, the Gangnam Seocho District Office of Education stated that the actions were based on Article 54 of the Private School Act and other regulations.

Parents have written a petition and held a protest with funeral wreaths, claiming that this situation arose due to continuous complaints from certain group of people trying to oust Coach A.

[Whimoon Middle School basketball player's Parent/Voice Altered: "Parents in conflict with Coach A have constantly raised complaints to push the coach out, and I believe that we are in this situation as a result of those complaints."]

Some believe that the conflict between former Whimoon High School basketball team manager Hyun Ju-yeop and Coach A was the origin of the complaint war.

Concerns are growing that innocent students may suffer, as key players from Whimoon Middle School's championship team last year are transferring to other schools instead of Whimoon High School.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”<br>…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료
홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”

홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”
한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 <br>달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”

한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”
헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.