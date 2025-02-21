[News Today] DISPUTE OVER ARREST LIST MEMO
[LEAD]
In the recent impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol, former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won was questioned again. He presented a memo with alleged arrest targets from the day martial law was declared. President Yoon Suk Yeol accuses Hong of fabricating operations and lying.
[REPORT]
Former National Intelligence Service first deputy director Hong Jang-won made his second appearance at President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.
This time he brought the actual memo of the alleged list of politicians to arrest he wrote down at the time of martial law.
Hong Jang-won / Former 1st deputy director, NIS
(Have you brought the actual memo?) Yes, I have.
Hong reiterated the claim that the note was read out to him by former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung and that he had his aide later reorganize the list.
President Yoon's legal team questioned Hong about why he had the incomplete list written out again the following day, and whether that had a political purpose.
Hong refuted the accusation saying he thought he should be aware of the figures the Counterintelligence Command tried to arrest during martial law.
The National Assembly's impeachment panel stressed that several different memos exist but their contents are all the same.
They also pointed to the fact that members of the command as well as National Police Agency chief Cho Ji-ho also heard a similar list from former commander Yeo In-hyung.
President Yoon insisted he never ordered an arrest adding that it was wrong for commander Yeo to request the police chief to confirm the location of the figures.
Yoon Suk Yeol / President
Yeo is an operations expert and has little sense about investigations. So he tried
to confirm some locations to seek whereabouts.
Yoon said that on the day of martial law, he merely made a phone call to offer encouragement, and that Hong was linking that to fabricate this insurrection and impeachment scenario.
Prime minister Han Duck-soo who also testified in the latest hearing said the pre-martial law Cabinet meeting was different from a normal session and there were flaws in formality and substance.
Regarding Yoon's claim that martial law was more of a warning in nature and he planned to end it in half a day, Han said he never heard such statement.
2025-02-21
- 수정2025-02-21 18:57:32
