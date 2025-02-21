[News Today] IMPEACHMENT HEARING ENDS ON 25TH
[LEAD]
Before the Constitutional Court, National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho largely declined to testify, citing relevance to the charges against him. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has scheduled to conclude President Yoon's impeachment hearing on the 25th.
[REPORT]
National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho cited health reasons for not responding to the Constitutional Court's summons twice before.
He only showed up after the Court warned him that a warrant would be issued.
But he refused to testify, claiming that the questions were related to the charges.
Lee Geum-gyu/ Nat'l Assembly's Lawyer
You met with Pres. Yoon, Defense Minister Kim and Seoul Police Chief
Kim at Samcheong-dong safe house on the day of martial law, right?
Cho Ji-ho / Nat'l Police Agency chief
It's included in the charges.
However, the police commissioner acknowledged that he was questioned at the investigation agency in the presence of his attorney and signed and stamped the statement after inspecting it.
Earlier, Cho told the investigators that he had received six phone calls from President Yoon during martial law, instructing him to personally arrest legislators.
He also claimed that he had heard from ex-Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung about the list of sixteen people to be arrested, which included Lee Jae-myung, Woo Won-shik, and Han Dong-hoon.
He admitted that he did get a call from Yeo on the day of martial law, but insisted that he did not cooperate.
The police commissioner was originally a witness for the National Assembly but the president's legal team strongly wanted him to show up, even asking for forced apperance.
When Cho finally appeared in court, Yoon's attorney suggested that his statements to the investigators were not reliable.
Lee Dong-chan/ President Yoon's attorney
Didn't you experience delirium while being treated or being questioned by
the police or the prosecution?
Cho Ji-ho / Nat'l Police Agency chief
I was questioned lying down in a bed while I was hospitalized.
The Constitutional Court decided to end President Yoon's impeachment hearing on February 25th.
The court is likely to announce its impeachment ruling in mid-March at the earliest.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.