[News Today] ANTIDUMPING DUTIES ON CHINESE STEEL

입력 2025-02-21 18:58:10 수정 2025-02-21 18:58:27 News Today





[LEAD]

In just three weeks, the U.S. will impose high tariffs, with steel likely the first hit. The industry, already losing ground to cheap Chinese imports, faces a growing challenge. To counter this, the government has initiated 'anti-dumping' measures targeting the crisis from China.



[REPORT]

From shipbuilding which South Korea ranks number 1 in global orders to high-rise buildings and large bridges.



Steel plates over six millimeters thick go into the making of all these structures.



Domestic steel thick plates cost an average of 900-thousand won or about 627 dollars per ton.



But Chinese ones are 20% cheaper.



They're in the 700-thousand won or about 487 dollars price range.



Their quality has also improved, making manufacturers inevitably opt for the cheaper option.



Last year, Korea imported a record 1.38 million tons of Chinese steel thick plates, accounting for about 20% of domestic demand.



As China grapples with excess production and sluggish demand, it's eager to push out its goods overseas, and the steel sector of neighboring Korea is feeling the impact.



Lee Jae-yun / Korea Institute for Industrial Economics, Trade

Even considering China's overall price competitiveness, its exports to S. Korea are excessively low priced.



Among Korean steelmakers, POSCO's operating profit fell 30% on-year and Hyundai Steel by 60%.



Four months into the latest inspection triggered by an anti-dumping lawsuit filed by Hyundai Steel, the government has decided to slap tariffs on Chinese steel.



The tariff rate will range between 27 and a maximum 38 percent and the duties will be imposed in two months time.



The government believes there are credible grounds to presume that Chinese imports dealt a substantial blow to the domestic industry.



It is also reviewing whether to conduct anti-dumping probes into hot rolled steel sheets coming from China and Japan.



Chang Sang-sik / Korea Int'l Trade Association

The domestic sector faces a supply glut, low cost imports from China, Japan, even the removal of non-tariff export quotas to the U.S. from next month.



Adding to the headache of Chinese dumping, the Korean steel sector could also face 25% tariffs on its exports to the U.S. from March 12.