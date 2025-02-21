[News Today] STUDENTS FORGO SNU, FOR MED SCHOOL?

입력 2025-02-21





In this year's regular admissions cycle, 235 students admitted to Seoul National University opted not to enroll. Most are believed to have chosen other universities' medical programs instead. This trend towards medical school is negatively affecting academic guidance in high-schools.



This student from Korea University took a leave of absence to prepare for medical school.



This year, more than 200,000 graduates are expected to take the college entrance exam again.



Student preparing for medical school/

Medical schools' quotas have increased a lot, so I have more options now.



Seoul National University is no exception when it comes to the medical school rush.



Of the 1,389 students who were admitted to SNU through regular admissions, 235 did not register and opted for other colleges.



That's 33 more students than last year.



Among natural science students, 178 declined the offer to attend SNU. Many decided to give up in the electrical and computer engineering majors.



Among humanities students, 51 walked away. A large number of those who simultaneously applied to natural sciences are likely to have opted for other colleges.



204 students who were accepted to SNU through early admissions also did not register.



Lim Sung-ho / CEO, Jongro Academy

Many students who applied to both Seoul Nat’l Univ. and medical schools, got accepted apparently decided to forgo SNU.



The medical school frenzy has caused confusion in the education sector.



Seven out of 10 high school guidance counselors said this year's medical school enrollment quota hike has negatively affected student guidance.



Some also point out a surge in private tutoring costs.



Baek Byung-hwan / Organization advocating against private tutoring

Even elementary school children are preparing for medical schools.



The edication ministry has vowed to expand support for colleges specializing in engineering R&D and cutting-edge industries, but what high-performing students are really interested in is next year's medical school quota.