News Today

[News Today] STUDENTS FORGO SNU, FOR MED SCHOOL?

입력 2025.02.21 (18:58) 수정 2025.02.21 (18:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In this year's regular admissions cycle, 235 students admitted to Seoul National University opted not to enroll. Most are believed to have chosen other universities' medical programs instead. This trend towards medical school is negatively affecting academic guidance in high-schools.

[REPORT]
This student from Korea University took a leave of absence to prepare for medical school.

This year, more than 200,000 graduates are expected to take the college entrance exam again.

Student preparing for medical school/
Medical schools' quotas have increased a lot, so I have more options now.

Seoul National University is no exception when it comes to the medical school rush.

Of the 1,389 students who were admitted to SNU through regular admissions, 235 did not register and opted for other colleges.

That's 33 more students than last year.

Among natural science students, 178 declined the offer to attend SNU. Many decided to give up in the electrical and computer engineering majors.

Among humanities students, 51 walked away. A large number of those who simultaneously applied to natural sciences are likely to have opted for other colleges.

204 students who were accepted to SNU through early admissions also did not register.

Lim Sung-ho / CEO, Jongro Academy
Many students who applied to both Seoul Nat’l Univ. and medical schools, got accepted apparently decided to forgo SNU.

The medical school frenzy has caused confusion in the education sector.

Seven out of 10 high school guidance counselors said this year's medical school enrollment quota hike has negatively affected student guidance.

Some also point out a surge in private tutoring costs.

Baek Byung-hwan / Organization advocating against private tutoring
Even elementary school children are preparing for medical schools.

The edication ministry has vowed to expand support for colleges specializing in engineering R&D and cutting-edge industries, but what high-performing students are really interested in is next year's medical school quota.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] STUDENTS FORGO SNU, FOR MED SCHOOL?
    • 입력 2025-02-21 18:58:37
    • 수정2025-02-21 18:58:50
    News Today

[LEAD]
In this year's regular admissions cycle, 235 students admitted to Seoul National University opted not to enroll. Most are believed to have chosen other universities' medical programs instead. This trend towards medical school is negatively affecting academic guidance in high-schools.

[REPORT]
This student from Korea University took a leave of absence to prepare for medical school.

This year, more than 200,000 graduates are expected to take the college entrance exam again.

Student preparing for medical school/
Medical schools' quotas have increased a lot, so I have more options now.

Seoul National University is no exception when it comes to the medical school rush.

Of the 1,389 students who were admitted to SNU through regular admissions, 235 did not register and opted for other colleges.

That's 33 more students than last year.

Among natural science students, 178 declined the offer to attend SNU. Many decided to give up in the electrical and computer engineering majors.

Among humanities students, 51 walked away. A large number of those who simultaneously applied to natural sciences are likely to have opted for other colleges.

204 students who were accepted to SNU through early admissions also did not register.

Lim Sung-ho / CEO, Jongro Academy
Many students who applied to both Seoul Nat’l Univ. and medical schools, got accepted apparently decided to forgo SNU.

The medical school frenzy has caused confusion in the education sector.

Seven out of 10 high school guidance counselors said this year's medical school enrollment quota hike has negatively affected student guidance.

Some also point out a surge in private tutoring costs.

Baek Byung-hwan / Organization advocating against private tutoring
Even elementary school children are preparing for medical schools.

The edication ministry has vowed to expand support for colleges specializing in engineering R&D and cutting-edge industries, but what high-performing students are really interested in is next year's medical school quota.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 측 “공수처 중앙지법 기각 영장 3건 확인” …공수처 “거짓 호도 말아야”

윤 대통령 측 “공수처 중앙지법 기각 영장 3건 확인” …공수처 “거짓 호도 말아야”
경찰 “윤, 경호처에 체포영장 저지 ‘문자 지시’”

경찰 “윤, 경호처에 체포영장 저지 ‘문자 지시’”
내란 국조특위, 윤 대통령 동행명령장 발부…여당 반발

내란 국조특위, 윤 대통령 동행명령장 발부…여당 반발
주말도 찬 바람 ‘쌩’…산불 위험 급증

주말도 찬 바람 ‘쌩’…산불 위험 급증
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.