[News Today] INT'L DRUG KINGPIN ARRESTED
[LEAD]
A Nigerian drug cartel that distributed narcotics in Korea and around the world has been apprehended by Korea's National Intelligence Service. The group used social media to manipulate individuals into acting as drug mules, posing as romantic interests.
[REPORT]
A Nigerian narcotics squad armed with rifles arrests a man in his fifties dressed in a flashy outfit in a tense raid.
He is known as K. Jeff, an international drug cartel's kingpin accused of selling narcotics in Korea, as well as countries in Southeast Asia, and Europe.
Methamphetamine and marijuana were found all over his house.
The drugs were packed tightly in plastic and tapes and were disguised as health supplements or chocolate to avoid the customs' detection.
Authorities seized 45.6 kilograms of drugs worth some 97.2 billion won or over 67.7 million U.S. dollars.
The Nigeria-based cartel tricked Korean women into carrying drugs by approaching them via social media and earning their affection by pretending to be in a romantic relationship.
Last year, a Korean woman in her fifties was caught while trying to leave for Brazil with cocaine concealed inside hair removal wax. K. Jeff's drug ring used more than ten people as mules.
K. Jeff was sentenced to one year in prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking in Korea in 2007 and deported a year later. But his criminal activities continued in Nigeria.
Korea's National Intelligence Service discovered the drug cartel's home base after tracking them for five years and arrested the kingpin as well as thirty-seven cartel members with the help of local law enforcement.
It's become clear that in recent years international drug rings are turning their attention to Asia instead of the much tougher U.S. market and targeting Koreans in the process.
Prof. Lee Yoon-ho / Dongguk University
S. Koreans can enter the most number of countries visa-free, easily pass immigration or customs inspection. So, the drug rings are infiltrating Asian market using S. Koreans as drug mules.
The NIS advises Korean citizens to firmly refuse any favors from someone they met online to carry something for them when travelling overseas.
[News Today] INT'L DRUG KINGPIN ARRESTED
입력 2025-02-21 18:59:02
수정2025-02-21 18:59:18
