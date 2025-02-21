[News Today] ‘MICKEY 17’ CAST VISITS KOREA

We now turn to box office news. The stars of Director Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' are now in Korea, gearing up for the film's release. Director Bong insists that to truly appreciate the delicate performances, we must watch it in theaters. Here's more.



The cast of 'Mickey 17' has visited Korea to meet with Korean fans.



Mark Ruffalo

He is one of the greatest living directors today and to be able to work with him and this cast...



Director Bong Joon-ho says the success of his movie lies in the subtle acting of its cast.



Bong Joon-ho

There are many moments when their subtly nuanced acting, facial expressions look spectacular on the big screen.



Naomi Ackie said 'Mickey 17' may appear as a grandiose sci-fi movie, but in fact it's a story of an ordinary person.



Naomi Ackie

I love this person and I'm gonna fight for this person and suddenly that could roll into like a huge avalanche over time. I think that's what's really amazing about this story. It celebrates the ordinary...



Mark Ruffalo, who took on the first truly sinister role of his career, said his character of a dictator reflects reality.



Mark Ruffalo

They're all the same. They are egotistical, they're fragile, they're self-centered and self-serving, and ultimately incredibly failable.



The director himself suggested how this movie should be viewed.



Bong Joon-ho

The goal is to share the feelings of people breathing in their niches.



'Mickey 17' is set to open on Feb. 28 around the world starting in Korea.