Commanding officers testify

[Anchor]

The commanders of the units under the Army Special Warfare Command appeared at a National Assembly hearing today (Feb.21).

They testified that former Commander Kwak Jong-geun ordered them to remove lawmakers, citing it as a directive from the President.

There was a heated debate regarding the purpose of the cable ties brought to the National Assembly by the 707 Special Mission Unit.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that he did not give orders to remove lawmakers during the martial law. But, former Commander Kwak Jong-genu contradicted this, testifying at the Constitutional Court that he had heard such orders. The commanders who appeared at today's hearing gave similat testimony.

[Baek Hye-ryun/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/Democratic Party: "(The President) ordered to remove lawmakers and, if necessary, to cut off electricity, so that order was conveyed by (former Commander Kwak) to Commander Lee Sang-hyun, correct?"]

[Lee Sang-hyun/Commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade of the Special Warfare Command: "I reported back, 'Are you saying that the President gave such an order?' and (former Commander Kwak) hesitated a bit and said, 'yes'."]

There was also testimony that former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo requested guidance for troop deployment to the National Assembly.

[Yang Jae-eung/Head of the National Assembly Cooperation Team, Ministry of National Defense: "(Former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo) kept saying he wanted guidance for the troops. I repeatedly responded that it would be difficult."]

A debate ensued regarding the purpose of the cable ties brought by the 707 Special Mission Unit to the National Assembly building.

[Park Seon-won/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/Democratic Party: "If you pull this, your hands tighten like this. Right? Isn't that so? Like this? These are handcuffs. They cannot be used to block a door structurally."]

[Kwak Gyu-taek/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/People Power Party: "Can reusable cable ties be used to lock doors and such?"]

[Lee Seong-woon/Operations Officer of the 707 Special Mission Unit: "Yes, they can be used if necessary."]

Operations Officer Lee Seong-woon stated that they carry two types of cable ties during operations, but confirmed that the ones shown by lawmaker Park Seon-won were indeed for binding.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

