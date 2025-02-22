News 9

Info of two NIS staff disclosed live

[Anchor]

However, during today's hearing(Feb. 21), the names and positions of National Intelligence Service (NIS) employees, which are confidential, were disclosed.

The NIS immediately expressed regret, stating that this could have a serious negative impact on national security.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the details.

[Report]

The so-called 'Hong Jang-won memo' contains a list of politicians and others who are to be arrested.

Democratic Party lawmaker Park Seon-won protested by displaying a photo comparing the handwriting of the memo to his own, in response to allegations linking him to the memo.

[Park Seon-won/Member of National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/Democratic Party: "There are claims that I wrote the 'Hong Jang-won memo', but I will show you that the handwritings are completely different."]

He also claimed that an 'emergency operation directive' was issued by the NIS.

[Park Seon-won/Member of National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/Democratic Party: "I've heard that three people from the NIS, including First Deputy Director Oh Ho-ryong, (censored) and (censored) have issued an emergency operation directive regarding insurrection conspiracy, attempting to link Deputy Hong Jang-won with the Democratic Party and myself."]

Lawmaker Park, who served as the First Deputy Director of the NIS during the Moon Jae-in administration, mentioned the names and specific positions of NIS employees.

NIS employees are prohibited from disclosing secrets learned during their duties even after retirement, and the National Intelligence Service Korea Act includes provisions for non-disclosure of the organization, location, and personnel.

The NIS immediately released a statement, asserting that the 'emergency operation directive' is completely false.

They also expressed regret that lawmaker Park, a former NIS member and current member of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, mentioned the real names of NIS employees in a public setting, stating it could have a serious negative impact on national security.

The NIS does not disclose the affiliations and names of its employees, except for five political appointees, including the Director and Deputy Directors.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

