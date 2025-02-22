News 9

Final statements due Feb. 25

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has announced that it will hear the final arguments in President Yoon's impeachment trial next Tuesday, February 25.

On that day, the justices will hear the final statements from both sides and reach a conclusion after deliberation.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon will explain the remaining procedures.

[Report]

The argument procedure for President Yoon's impeachment trial will conclude next Tuesday, February 25.

It has been 73 days since the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against President Yoon.

The Constitutional Court has conducted intense hearings by questioning 16 witnesses over a total of 10 argument sessions.

Now, what remains is essentially the final statements from the National Assembly's impeachment team and President Yoon's lawyers.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Yesterday: "On that day (Feb. 25), the hearing will proceed with the comprehensive arguments from both parties' representatives, including evidence that has been accepted but not investigated, along with the final opinions from both sides."]

During next week's final session, the court will give each side's representatives 2 hours for comprehensive arguments, followed by unlimited final opinion statements from Jung Chung-rae, the National Assembly's impeachment commissioner, and President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Once the argument procedure is complete, the justices will continue deliberation under strict security, and the final opinions of each justice will be compiled during the verdict procedure.

After that, the presiding justice will draft the decision document and set a date for the announcement.

Previously, former President Roh Moo-hyun had his ruling announced 14 days after the arguments concluded, while former President Park Geun-hye's ruling was made 11 days later.

The only variable is the possibility of Justice Ma Eun-hyuk being sworn in before the ruling, but since this case has been deliberated under an '8-member system', the likelihood of Justice Ma participating in the ruling is slim.

Accordingly, the legal community predicts that the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial will likely take place in mid-next month.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
