Three key points and testimonies

The President and the National Assembly have been fiercely contesting through ten rounds of arguments.



Let’s summarize the trial process that has taken place so far through the key testimonies that emerged on each issue.



Kang Pu-reun reports.



① Was the declaration of emergency martial law lawful?



The biggest issue in the impeachment trial of President Yoon, which continued through ten rounds, was whether the emergency martial law met the lawful requirements and procedures.



[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/Feb. 11/7th argument: "If it wasn't a Cabinet meeting, then why would the President need to wait for nearly 30 minutes to declare emergency martial law until 11 people arrived?"]



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Yesterday/10th argument: "It was different from a regular Cabinet meeting, and I believe there were both formal and substantive flaws."]



The prosecution team from the National Assembly argued that the proclamations containing 'punishment of medical personnel' and 'prohibition of National Assembly activities' were illegal, while President Yoon's side countered that although former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun drafted it, the emergency martial law was smoothly lifted, thus there was no illegality.



[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Jan. 23/4th argument: "I was laughing and saying, 'Why did you include the medical residents?' Then you said, 'I just left it there as a warning.' So I also laughed and just left it. Do you remember that situation?"]



[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Defense Minister/Jan. 23/4th argument: "Yes, I remember. Now that you mention it, I recall."]



② Was there an order to block the National Assembly and arrest politicians?



Another issue was whether President Yoon ordered to block the National Assembly and arrest politicians to prevent the passage of the motion to lift the emergency martial law.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander/Feb. 6/6th argument: "When (President Yoon) said to quickly pull out the personnel inside, and I naturally thought that meant the members of the National Assembly."]



[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Feb. 6/6th argument: "I refer to National Assembly members as members. I have never used the term personnel."]



[Kim Hyun-tae/707 Special Mission Unit Chief/Feb. 6/6th argument: "There was no order from former Commander Kwak Jong-geun to pull them out, and as far as I remember, even if there was, it wouldn't have been possible."]



[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Feb. 13/8th argument: "Did (former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo) specifically say, 'Go inside the main office and pull out the members of the National Assembly'?"]



[Cho Seong-hyeon/1st Guard Brigade Commander of the Capital Defense Command/Feb. 13/8th argument: "That's correct. 'Go inside and pull out the members.'"]



③ Was there an attempt to seize control of the National Election Commission?



Both sides were in sharp disagreement over the deployment of military forces to the National Election Commission.



[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Feb. 4/5th argument: "I told Minister Kim Yong-hyun. Screen what the Election Commission's computer system is and how it is operating...."]



[Jeon Hyung-ho/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 18/9th argument: "If it was simply for inspection, there would be no reason to deploy martial law troops to the Election Commission immediately after declaring martial law, ignoring all warrant principles."]



President Yoon's side claimed that martial law was declared to verify allegations of election fraud, but no decisive evidence to support the allegations emerged throughout the impeachment trial.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



