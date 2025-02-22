News 9

Three key points and testimonies

입력 2025.02.22 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The President and the National Assembly have been fiercely contesting through ten rounds of arguments.

Let’s summarize the trial process that has taken place so far through the key testimonies that emerged on each issue.

Kang Pu-reun reports.

[Report]

① Was the declaration of emergency martial law lawful?

The biggest issue in the impeachment trial of President Yoon, which continued through ten rounds, was whether the emergency martial law met the lawful requirements and procedures.

[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/Feb. 11/7th argument: "If it wasn't a Cabinet meeting, then why would the President need to wait for nearly 30 minutes to declare emergency martial law until 11 people arrived?"]

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Yesterday/10th argument: "It was different from a regular Cabinet meeting, and I believe there were both formal and substantive flaws."]

The prosecution team from the National Assembly argued that the proclamations containing 'punishment of medical personnel' and 'prohibition of National Assembly activities' were illegal, while President Yoon's side countered that although former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun drafted it, the emergency martial law was smoothly lifted, thus there was no illegality.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Jan. 23/4th argument: "I was laughing and saying, 'Why did you include the medical residents?' Then you said, 'I just left it there as a warning.' So I also laughed and just left it. Do you remember that situation?"]

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Defense Minister/Jan. 23/4th argument: "Yes, I remember. Now that you mention it, I recall."]

② Was there an order to block the National Assembly and arrest politicians?

Another issue was whether President Yoon ordered to block the National Assembly and arrest politicians to prevent the passage of the motion to lift the emergency martial law.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander/Feb. 6/6th argument: "When (President Yoon) said to quickly pull out the personnel inside, and I naturally thought that meant the members of the National Assembly."]

[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Feb. 6/6th argument: "I refer to National Assembly members as members. I have never used the term personnel."]

[Kim Hyun-tae/707 Special Mission Unit Chief/Feb. 6/6th argument: "There was no order from former Commander Kwak Jong-geun to pull them out, and as far as I remember, even if there was, it wouldn't have been possible."]

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Feb. 13/8th argument: "Did (former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo) specifically say, 'Go inside the main office and pull out the members of the National Assembly'?"]

[Cho Seong-hyeon/1st Guard Brigade Commander of the Capital Defense Command/Feb. 13/8th argument: "That's correct. 'Go inside and pull out the members.'"]

③ Was there an attempt to seize control of the National Election Commission?

Both sides were in sharp disagreement over the deployment of military forces to the National Election Commission.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Feb. 4/5th argument: "I told Minister Kim Yong-hyun. Screen what the Election Commission's computer system is and how it is operating...."]

[Jeon Hyung-ho/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 18/9th argument: "If it was simply for inspection, there would be no reason to deploy martial law troops to the Election Commission immediately after declaring martial law, ignoring all warrant principles."]

President Yoon's side claimed that martial law was declared to verify allegations of election fraud, but no decisive evidence to support the allegations emerged throughout the impeachment trial.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Three key points and testimonies
    • 입력 2025-02-22 00:14:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

The President and the National Assembly have been fiercely contesting through ten rounds of arguments.

Let’s summarize the trial process that has taken place so far through the key testimonies that emerged on each issue.

Kang Pu-reun reports.

[Report]

① Was the declaration of emergency martial law lawful?

The biggest issue in the impeachment trial of President Yoon, which continued through ten rounds, was whether the emergency martial law met the lawful requirements and procedures.

[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/Feb. 11/7th argument: "If it wasn't a Cabinet meeting, then why would the President need to wait for nearly 30 minutes to declare emergency martial law until 11 people arrived?"]

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Yesterday/10th argument: "It was different from a regular Cabinet meeting, and I believe there were both formal and substantive flaws."]

The prosecution team from the National Assembly argued that the proclamations containing 'punishment of medical personnel' and 'prohibition of National Assembly activities' were illegal, while President Yoon's side countered that although former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun drafted it, the emergency martial law was smoothly lifted, thus there was no illegality.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Jan. 23/4th argument: "I was laughing and saying, 'Why did you include the medical residents?' Then you said, 'I just left it there as a warning.' So I also laughed and just left it. Do you remember that situation?"]

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Defense Minister/Jan. 23/4th argument: "Yes, I remember. Now that you mention it, I recall."]

② Was there an order to block the National Assembly and arrest politicians?

Another issue was whether President Yoon ordered to block the National Assembly and arrest politicians to prevent the passage of the motion to lift the emergency martial law.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander/Feb. 6/6th argument: "When (President Yoon) said to quickly pull out the personnel inside, and I naturally thought that meant the members of the National Assembly."]

[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Feb. 6/6th argument: "I refer to National Assembly members as members. I have never used the term personnel."]

[Kim Hyun-tae/707 Special Mission Unit Chief/Feb. 6/6th argument: "There was no order from former Commander Kwak Jong-geun to pull them out, and as far as I remember, even if there was, it wouldn't have been possible."]

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Feb. 13/8th argument: "Did (former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo) specifically say, 'Go inside the main office and pull out the members of the National Assembly'?"]

[Cho Seong-hyeon/1st Guard Brigade Commander of the Capital Defense Command/Feb. 13/8th argument: "That's correct. 'Go inside and pull out the members.'"]

③ Was there an attempt to seize control of the National Election Commission?

Both sides were in sharp disagreement over the deployment of military forces to the National Election Commission.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President/Feb. 4/5th argument: "I told Minister Kim Yong-hyun. Screen what the Election Commission's computer system is and how it is operating...."]

[Jeon Hyung-ho/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 18/9th argument: "If it was simply for inspection, there would be no reason to deploy martial law troops to the Election Commission immediately after declaring martial law, ignoring all warrant principles."]

President Yoon's side claimed that martial law was declared to verify allegations of election fraud, but no decisive evidence to support the allegations emerged throughout the impeachment trial.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“곽종근, 대통령 지시라고 전달”…‘케이블 타이’ <br>용도 공방도

“곽종근, 대통령 지시라고 전달”…‘케이블 타이’ 용도 공방도
생중계된 국정원 직제·요원명…국정원 “안보 심대한 악영향”

생중계된 국정원 직제·요원명…국정원 “안보 심대한 악영향”
‘윤 탄핵심판’ 25일 최종진술…선고까지 남은 절차는?

‘윤 탄핵심판’ 25일 최종진술…선고까지 남은 절차는?
대통령 되면 재판정지? 불소추 특권 ‘헌법84조’ 논란

대통령 되면 재판정지? 불소추 특권 ‘헌법84조’ 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.