Yoon alleges CIO's illegal probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the final impeachment trial arguments, President Yoon's side has raised allegations of illegal investigations by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials again (CIO).



They confirmed that the CIO had requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon not from the Seoul Western District Court, but from the Seoul Central District Court, which was later dismissed.



The CIO rebutted, stating that it is unrelated to the issue of investigation rights for insurrection charges.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side held an emergency press conference to raise the issue of warrant jurisdiction again.



They claimed to have discovered that before the CIO requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon at the Seoul Western District Court in December last year, they had requested a warrant at the Seoul Central District Court, which was dismissed.



The cases presented by President Yoon's side totaled four, including search and communications warrants requested on December 6 and 8 of last year.



All of them indicated President Yoon as a suspect.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon: "When the communications warrant was dismissed by the Central District Court, they went shopping for warrants at the Western District Court. They are trying to arrest the president based on an illegal warrant...."]



The CIO immediately rebutted.



They stated that while there were instances where search and communications warrants were dismissed during the early stages of the emergency martial law investigation, the search warrants did not target President Yoon, the presidential residence, or the presidential office.



Additionally, they clarified that the issue of 'investigation rights for insurrection charges' was never mentioned as a reason for dismissal.



The reason for dismissal was that similar warrants were being requested redundantly, and they were asked to consult with the prosecution and police.



The fact that the warrants were dismissed was disclosed by the CIO over two months ago.



[Lee Jae-seung/CIO's Deputy Chief/Dec. 9, 2024: "The warrant was dismissed on the grounds that the prosecution, the CIO, and the police should coordinate before making a request."]



President Yoon's side also claimed that it was illegal to reapply for search and arrest warrants without recording the application history, but the CIO stated that the arrest and detention warrant for President Yoon was initially requested at the Seoul Western District Court, and they received confirmation multiple times from the court that there were no issues with the warrant.



Furthermore, they refuted President Yoon's side's claim that CIO Director Oh Dong-woon is from the 'Korean Law Research Society,' stating that it is not true.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!