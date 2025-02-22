News 9

Police: Yoon texts to block warrant

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has been charged with attempting to obstruct the execution of his arrest warrant by mobilizing the Presidential Security Service.

The police have secured mobile phone messages exchanged between President Yoon and Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the presidential security service, at the time.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

On the 3rd of last month, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to execute the first arrest warrant against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Presidential Security Service erected barriers to prevent CIO personnel from entering, and the execution of the arrest warrant was thwarted.

The police secured mobile phone messages exchanged between President Yoon and Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon on the day of the first arrest warrant execution and four days later .

In these message exchanges, President Yoon reportedly said, "Only think about the safety of the Commander-in-Chief," and "Completely control the security area," to which Deputy Chief Kim replied, "I will devote myself to this noble mission," and "I will make sure the staff understands."

This conversation is said to have taken place through a highly secure encrypted messenger.

The police have stated that they are investigating President Yoon on charges of obstructing special public duties.

However, as President Yoon is in office, he cannot be criminally prosecuted for these charges.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon claimed that there were no presidential orders related to the obstruction of the arrest warrant execution.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 17: "(Was it a presidential order?) It was not an order. We carried out our security duties according to the law."]

The police applied for a detention warrant for Deputy Chief Kim, including the suspicion of obstructing President Yoon's arrest warrant execution, but the prosecution has rejected it three times.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

