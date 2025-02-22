Key: scope of criminal prosecution

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



So, what is the answer to this issue?



There is no definitive theory in the legal community, leading to differing opinions.



The key issue is whether to limit criminal prosecution to investigation and indictment or to take a broader view that includes trials.



Reporter Lee Jae-hee reports.



[Report]



Article 84 of the Constitution stipulates the president's privilege of non-prosecution.



It states that the president shall not be subject to criminal prosecution unless they have committed insurrection or treason.



There is an interpretation that the term 'prosecution' should be applied literally to mean filing a lawsuit regarding criminal cases.



This means that only the investigation and indictment by prosecutors against the president are prohibited, and it should be clearly distinguished from the judicial area of trials.



[Hwang Do-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "The reason for using the concept of prosecution is to say that during the president's term, prosecutors should not shake the president... If it says that there is no criminal trial, it should be written that they do not receive a criminal trial during their term."]



On the other hand, there are many opinions that emphasize respecting the intent of Article 84 of the Constitution, which was established for the stable execution of the president's duties.



The opinion is that once elected president, not only investigations and indictments but also existing trials that burden the administration should be suspended.



[Noh Hee-beom/Former Rapporteur Judge at the Constitutional Court: "The public interest of the president focusing on their duties during their term and leading the national administration of South Korea is much greater than any public interest in prosecution or punishment..."]



Experts explained that there is only discussion in academia about how far the scope of prosecution should be viewed, but there is no unified theory.



This is KBS News, Lee Jae-hee.



