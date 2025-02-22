News 9

Lee's effort to garner support

입력 2025.02.22 (00:14)

[Anchor]

Representative Lee Jae-myung continued his efforts to unify by meeting with figures from the non-mainstream faction.

Today (Feb. 21), he met with former lawmaker Park Yong-jin, who lost the nomination in the last general election, and they joined hands to overcome the crisis together.

He also met with the labor community, which is concerned about his rightward shift, to reassure them.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung is sending out gestures of unity to the non-mainstream faction every day.

He faced former lawmaker Park Yong-jin, who lost in the primaries to a pro-Lee candidate in the last general election.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I don't feel the pain as much as you do, but I also feel regret. Let's create a bigger role together in the future...."]

Former lawmaker Park responded by saying he would let go of everything for the greater good.

[Park Yong-jin/Former Democratic Party Lawmaker: "'I will listen to the voices and opinions of those called 'non-mainstream' as much as possible and play a role in unifying the party...."]

As concerns from the core support base arose regarding Lee's rightward shift, he has now begun to embrace the labor community.

He emphasized the need for policies to rationalize the issue of non-regular workers, stating that society should move towards reduced working hours and a four-day workweek.

He directly refuted criticisms from both inside and outside the party regarding his 'centrist-conservative' remarks.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "How can you see the world in black and white? Is it either conservative or progressive? Our party has a very diverse spectrum from progressive to conservative."]

The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for opposing exceptions to the '52-hour workweek' while being cautious of labor unions, calling it a lie to claim to be a 'centrist-conservative' party.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It's political fraud. It's opportunism that straddles both sides. They only have election engineering in mind, with no regard for the future of the people."]

They also pointed out that the inability to reach an agreement on the semiconductor law and pension reform at the National Policy Council is due to the unchanged attitude of the Democratic Party, which monopolizes legislative power.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

