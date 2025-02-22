Lee's remark sparks controversy

동영상 고정 취소

The recent remarks by Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, stating that it is a common belief that the president does not face trial, are causing controversy.



He referred to the presidential immunity privilege in Article 84 of the Constitution, claiming that if he becomes president, all the trials he is currently undergoing will be halted.



The People Power Party criticized this, questioning whether the presidency is a get-out-of-jail-free card.



First, reporter Park Young-min has the story.



[Report]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Feb. 19/MBC 100-minute Debate: "The term 'indictment' refers to prosecution, and 'trial' refers to the conduct of lawsuits, so (if elected president) it is generally accepted that (the trials) will be suspended."]



Lee Jae-myung, who is facing five trials on 12 charges, stated that if he becomes president, the trials will be halted.



He mentioned the 'immunity privilege' in Article 84 of the Constitution, which states that the president cannot be criminally prosecuted while in office, except for insurrection or treason.



However, there are varying interpretations regarding cases that are indicted before the presidential election, and the Democratic Party has supported the idea of halting the trials.



[Jin Sung-jun/Democratic Party Policy Chair/YTN Radio 'News Fighting': "It is reasonable to view that the trials are suspended while the president is performing their duties. This is also a position supported by the majority opinion in the Korean Constitutional Law Association."]



The People Power Party pointed out that they are already jumping the gun, questioning whether they intend to use the presidency as a get-out-of-jail-free card.



There are also voices saying that a competent person should become president and that Lee should not run.



[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "It is shameful to suggest that as long as there are no legal issues, there are no problems at all. There will be a public judgment."]



The controversy over Article 84 of the Constitution was raised last June by former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, right after the sentencing of former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young regarding the North Korea remittance scandal.



A similar controversy arose before the 2017 presidential election, when Hong Joon-pyo, the candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, who received a guilty verdict in the first trial and a not guilty verdict in the second trial, stated, "If elected, the trials will be suspended," while the Democratic Party argued, "If the case is confirmed after indictment, the presidency will be lost."



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



