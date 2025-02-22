News 9

Great gold migration as prices soar

[Anchor]

Now, we bring you news about the relentless rise in gold prices.

International gold prices are on the verge of breaking the $3,000 mark for the first time in history.

As a result, unprecedented phenomena and spectacles are occurring.

Reporter Kim Jun-beom has the details.

[Report]

The two major hubs for global gold trading are New York, USA, and London, UK.

New York primarily deals in futures, while London trades in spot gold, and the gold prices in these two locations have recently diverged.

As of today (Feb. 21), the gold price in New York is $2,945 per ounce, while in London it is $2,924.

The gap exceeds $20.

There has been a day when the difference was around $60.

This has led to the practice of transporting gold from London at a lower price to sell in New York at a higher price.

Even after deducting transportation costs, it remains profitable.

This is not just a speculative move.

Global banks, including investment bank JP Morgan, are leading this trend.

In the past two months, over 390 tons of gold have moved from the UK to the US.

This is more than three times the gold reserves of the Bank of Korea.

It is truly a 'great gold migration'.

U.S. President Trump's 'tariff war' is also fueling this situation.

There is a rush to import gold before potential tariffs are imposed on this commodity as well.

[Hwang Byeong-jin/NH Investment & Securities Researcher: "As concerns about tariffs arise, there has been a push to import gold quickly, leading to a gold hoarding phenomenon within the US."]

Today, international gold prices approached $3,000 per ounce.

This is a price level never seen before.

Looking at the trend over the past decade, the price has increased from around $1,200 to nearly $3,000, a rise of 2.5 times.

Although there has been a sharp increase recently, it is not merely a short-term phenomenon.

Domestic gold prices are even higher than this, with a so-called 'kimchi premium' exceeding 20% last week, and this week it remains around 10%.

This is KBS News, Kim Jun-beom reporting.

