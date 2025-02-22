News 9

Rise in gold shop robberies

입력 2025.02.22 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Gold and silver shops across the country are on high alert.

As gold prices rise, so do the number of thieves.

In Gyeongnam Province, a man who stole 27 million won worth of gold items was caught while trying to rob another gold shop.

Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung has the story.

[Report]

A man wearing a hat, mask, and gloves enters a gold shop.

Claiming he made money from coin investments, he says he wants to buy gold products.

While the man asks to see various products, he suddenly snatches a gold necklace and gold bracelet from the table when the staff momentarily looks away.

The man runs outside and hurriedly escapes on a motorcycle he had parked.

The total value of the gold items stolen by the man is 27 million won.

[Gold shop employee/voice altered: "He said he wanted to mainly buy pure gold products. I think we need to be a bit more cautious when dealing with customers now."]

Three days later, the man reappears in Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province.

After receiving a report from the gold shop employee, the police begin their pursuit.

The man, fleeing recklessly, is eventually caught by a patrol car that blocks his path.

This man in his 40s was apprehended after committing thefts at seven gold shops in Gimhae and Busan.

Yesterday (Feb. 20), a man in his 30s was caught in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, after stealing 16 million won worth of gold necklaces, and the police are also pursuing a man who fled after stealing two gold rings in Daegu.

[Choi Gi-dong/Chief of the Criminal Investigation Division, Changwon Central Police Station: "In response to the rise in gold shop robberies due to increasing gold prices, we are strengthening preventive activities targeting gold shops in the area."]

As incidents of gold shop thefts continue, the police have advised to be cautious of customers covering their faces with hats and to enhance security measures.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rise in gold shop robberies
    • 입력 2025-02-22 00:32:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

Gold and silver shops across the country are on high alert.

As gold prices rise, so do the number of thieves.

In Gyeongnam Province, a man who stole 27 million won worth of gold items was caught while trying to rob another gold shop.

Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung has the story.

[Report]

A man wearing a hat, mask, and gloves enters a gold shop.

Claiming he made money from coin investments, he says he wants to buy gold products.

While the man asks to see various products, he suddenly snatches a gold necklace and gold bracelet from the table when the staff momentarily looks away.

The man runs outside and hurriedly escapes on a motorcycle he had parked.

The total value of the gold items stolen by the man is 27 million won.

[Gold shop employee/voice altered: "He said he wanted to mainly buy pure gold products. I think we need to be a bit more cautious when dealing with customers now."]

Three days later, the man reappears in Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province.

After receiving a report from the gold shop employee, the police begin their pursuit.

The man, fleeing recklessly, is eventually caught by a patrol car that blocks his path.

This man in his 40s was apprehended after committing thefts at seven gold shops in Gimhae and Busan.

Yesterday (Feb. 20), a man in his 30s was caught in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, after stealing 16 million won worth of gold necklaces, and the police are also pursuing a man who fled after stealing two gold rings in Daegu.

[Choi Gi-dong/Chief of the Criminal Investigation Division, Changwon Central Police Station: "In response to the rise in gold shop robberies due to increasing gold prices, we are strengthening preventive activities targeting gold shops in the area."]

As incidents of gold shop thefts continue, the police have advised to be cautious of customers covering their faces with hats and to enhance security measures.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.
김효경
김효경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“곽종근, 대통령 지시라고 전달”…‘케이블 타이’ <br>용도 공방도

“곽종근, 대통령 지시라고 전달”…‘케이블 타이’ 용도 공방도
생중계된 국정원 직제·요원명…국정원 “안보 심대한 악영향”

생중계된 국정원 직제·요원명…국정원 “안보 심대한 악영향”
‘윤 탄핵심판’ 25일 최종진술…선고까지 남은 절차는?

‘윤 탄핵심판’ 25일 최종진술…선고까지 남은 절차는?
대통령 되면 재판정지? 불소추 특권 ‘헌법84조’ 논란

대통령 되면 재판정지? 불소추 특권 ‘헌법84조’ 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.