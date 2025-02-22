동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Gold and silver shops across the country are on high alert.



As gold prices rise, so do the number of thieves.



In Gyeongnam Province, a man who stole 27 million won worth of gold items was caught while trying to rob another gold shop.



Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung has the story.



[Report]



A man wearing a hat, mask, and gloves enters a gold shop.



Claiming he made money from coin investments, he says he wants to buy gold products.



While the man asks to see various products, he suddenly snatches a gold necklace and gold bracelet from the table when the staff momentarily looks away.



The man runs outside and hurriedly escapes on a motorcycle he had parked.



The total value of the gold items stolen by the man is 27 million won.



[Gold shop employee/voice altered: "He said he wanted to mainly buy pure gold products. I think we need to be a bit more cautious when dealing with customers now."]



Three days later, the man reappears in Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province.



After receiving a report from the gold shop employee, the police begin their pursuit.



The man, fleeing recklessly, is eventually caught by a patrol car that blocks his path.



This man in his 40s was apprehended after committing thefts at seven gold shops in Gimhae and Busan.



Yesterday (Feb. 20), a man in his 30s was caught in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, after stealing 16 million won worth of gold necklaces, and the police are also pursuing a man who fled after stealing two gold rings in Daegu.



[Choi Gi-dong/Chief of the Criminal Investigation Division, Changwon Central Police Station: "In response to the rise in gold shop robberies due to increasing gold prices, we are strengthening preventive activities targeting gold shops in the area."]



As incidents of gold shop thefts continue, the police have advised to be cautious of customers covering their faces with hats and to enhance security measures.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!