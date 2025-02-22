Trump's tariffs affect U.S. firms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump's tariff policy is beginning to affect American companies as well.



Apple, which manufactures most of its iPhones in China, is expected to be hit hard.



The CEO of Apple has visited the White House, and companies are struggling to come up with countermeasures.



This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.



[Report]



The stock price of Walmart, a leading retail company in the U.S., dropped more than 6% in one day.



This is because the company's earnings forecast for this year fell short of market expectations.



With consumer sentiment weakening, Walmart imports one-third of its products, so if tariffs raise prices, a decrease in profits is inevitable.



Walmart stated that it will strive to maintain low prices, but it cannot escape the impact of tariffs.



Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the White House, as a 10% tariff on China is expected to reduce profits by 3%.



Most iPhones are produced in China, and President Trump has stated that there will be no exemptions for Apple.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "This is a simple system, and there wouldn't be any. And in case of Apple, I gave them a waver, exemption in my first term."]



Responses from other countries are also intensifying.



China has begun an antitrust investigation into Google and plans to investigate Apple's App Store fees.



Europe has announced plans to strengthen production standards, including pesticides, for imported agricultural products.



[Joseph Foudy/Professor of Economics at NYU: "Other countries will feel the need to retaliate. The tariffs on foreign goods will be a tax on our consumers. When they retaliate, they'll be hurting themselves but also hurting U.S. exporters."]



President Trump has also suggested that he could eliminate income tax by collecting more tariffs.



Experts believe that this would require accepting rising prices and declining growth rates.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



