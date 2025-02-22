Japanese cars seek to avoid tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the wake of the tariff war initiated by Trump, Japan, which exports a significant number of cars to the United States, is on high alert.



Japan is seeking ways to avoid tariffs by first unveiling the "gift package" presented during the summit with the U.S.



Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.



[Report]



Last year, Japan exported goods worth 200 trillion won to the United States.



Nearly 30% of this was automobiles.



The strong performance of Japanese car exports to the U.S. was partly due to the low tariff of only 2.5%.



However, if the 25% tariff, which is ten times the current rate, is applied as threatened by President Trump, the impact on Japan's car exports and the overall economy will be inevitable.



[Takahide Kiuchi/Nomura Research Institute: "If automobile production drops by 1 trillion yen, the overall manufacturing production in Japan will be affected by about 3 trillion yen."]



As soon as the 25% tariff on steel was announced, the Japanese government requested the U.S. to exclude Japan from this measure.



It is expected that Japan will also apply for exemption once the details of the automobile tariffs are specified.



The basis for Japan's request for special consideration is the gift package presented during the summit with Trump.



[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan: "President Trump is very sincere and strong, and he had a strong will towards the U.S."]



By specifying promises such as expanding LNG imports, increasing defense spending, and boosting investments in the U.S., Japan is persuading the U.S. behind the scenes.



The plans of truck manufacturer Isuzu Motors to build a factory in the U.S. and Nissan's reconsideration of plans to reduce production at its U.S. plants are also points of persuasion for the U.S.



Reporting from Tokyo, this is KBS News, Hwang Jin-woo.



