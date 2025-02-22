News 9

Gov't requests tariffs exemption

입력 2025.02.22 (01:15)

[Anchor]

Our government has also begun to respond to U.S. President Trump's tariff policy.

In the first South Korea-U.S. consultation, the government stated that it requested the U.S. to exclude South Korea from the tariff targets.

For now, it seems that the focus is on understanding the U.S.'s true intentions, and high-level consultations are expected to continue.

Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

Park Jong-won, the Deputy Minister for Trade at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, visited the U.S. for four days.

[Park Jong-won/Deputy Minister for Trade, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy/Feb. 17: "Discussions will continue, and we will work to create a solid foundation for those discussions to proceed well."]

The focus of the first consultation with the U.S. was on tariffs and subsidies.

They requested to exclude South Korea from the steel and aluminum tariffs set to be implemented on the 12th of next month.

They also persuaded that the mutual tariffs to be announced in April should not apply to South Korea.

They highlighted that there are already almost no tariffs between the two countries due to the FTA.

During meetings with congressional members, they discussed the semiconductor subsidy issue.

They urged the creation of a favorable environment to maintain the legally mandated automobile and semiconductor subsidies, emphasizing that our companies are actively investing in the U.S.

The first consultation between South Korea and the U.S. seems to have focused on conveying our position to the U.S. and understanding its true intentions.

[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research, Hyundai Research Institute: "The items have not yet been perfectly specified. It seems to be an effort to grasp what the U.S. side's intentions and specific scope are..."]

Business leaders, including Chey Tae-won, Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who visited the U.S., emphasized that Korean companies have created 800,000 jobs in the U.S. and that there is potential for further cooperation in shipbuilding, energy, and semiconductors.

Domestically, Minister Ahn Duk-geun of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy met with the Acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea and requested stable cooperation between the two countries.

The government stated that Minister Ahn's visit to the U.S. is scheduled soon and that high-level consultations between South Korea and the U.S. will continue.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

