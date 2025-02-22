News 9

Cold weather persists this weekend

입력 2025.02.22 (01:15)

[Anchor]

We are now in late February, but the cold weather shows no signs of letting up.

It will be cold this weekend, and there will also be snow along the west coast.

The east coast region is expected to be dry with strong winds, so please be cautious to prevent forest fires.

Our meteorological specialist Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

Beneath the clear blue sky, cold air has settled over the city.

For five consecutive days, the cold wind has been blowing, and the perceived temperature has remained below zero even during the day.

The cold weather will continue for about three more days, with morning temperatures in inland areas dropping to around minus 10 degrees Celsius on weekends and holidays.

Due to the cold wind, snow clouds are forming over the sea, and by the day after tomorrow (Feb. 23), Ulleungdo and Dokdo are expected to receive up to 30cm of snow, while the west coast of Chungnam Province and Honam region will see about 1 to 5cm of snow accumulation.

Unlike the west coast, the east coast region has seen very little snow or rain this month, resulting in dry weather.

The risk of forest fires is also increasing significantly.

In particular, early next week, a high-pressure system will settle in the southern part of the Korean Peninsula, while a low-pressure system will be positioned in the north, bringing dry westerly winds.

The winds that cross the mountain ranges will become stronger, and very dry and strong winds are expected in the east coast region.

[Nam Min-ji/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Around next Tuesday, as the southern high and northern low pressure systems form, the pressure gradient will strengthen, increasing the chances of very strong and dry winds affecting the east coast."]

Dry weather advisories have also been further strengthened.

A dry warning is in effect for the mountainous and coastal areas of Gangwon Province and the coastal areas of Yeongnam region, while a dry advisory is in effect for the central inland areas including Seoul and parts of Yeongnam region.

With the ground drier than ever and strong winds adding to the risk of forest fires, it is crucial not to burn trash or other materials near forested areas, and to ensure that small sparks from cigarettes are completely extinguished.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

