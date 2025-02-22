News 9

Eased land rules cause price rise

2025.02.22

[Anchor]

Last week, the Seoul metropolitan government partially lifted the land transaction permit zone, and it has been reported that apartment prices in all three districts of Gangnam have risen.

In particular, the price increase in Gangnam and Songpa districts was notable.

On the other hand, house prices in Nowon and Dobong districts have continued to decline.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

This is a complex in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, which was released from the land transaction permit zone last week.

On the day after the announcement, on February 13, an 84 square meter unit was sold for 4 billion won.

There had been a lull in transactions for a while, but it was traded for more than 400 million won higher than before.

[Real estate agent A/voice altered: "There were some inquiries. But of course, because the asking price is too high, it doesn't get finalized."]

Asking prices have surged even more.

[Real estate agent B/voice altered: "Non-urgent listings have all gone up. It was traded for 4 billion won on February 13, but the asking prices vary by floor, ranging from about 4.1 billion to 4.2 billion."]

Since the lifting of regulations last week, the increase in Seoul apartment prices has become more pronounced.

Gangnam and Songpa districts.

The areas where regulations were lifted have led the overall price increase.

However, the situation is different in the northern regions.

Nowon and Dobong districts have consistently seen a decline.

Compared to the soaring apartment prices in Seoul in 2021, some areas have dropped by about 200 million won.

[Baek Mi-young/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "It had risen to 820 million won. But now it has dropped to 620 million won, so I think it has fallen by about 35%. Here, there is no answer except for reconstruction."]

In a situation where 'one good property' is preferred, the lifting of regulations is widening the gap in house prices between areas like Gangnam and Songpa and other regions.

[Ham Young-jin/Head of Real Estate Research Lab, Woori Bank: "Since the market is polarizing, we believe that the overall housing market in Seoul will have limited significant increases."]

There are concerns that the lifting of regulations by the Seoul metropolitan government will stimulate house prices, but analyses also suggest that long-term price increases are uncertain due to high interest rates and loan regulations.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

