Hyundai revises building plan

Hyundai Motor Group, which purchased the old KEPCO site in Samseong-dong, Seoul, has submitted a plan to the city to build three 54-story buildings instead of a single 105-story building.



If negotiations go well, there are expectations that the long-stalled development plan will progress, but there are also concerns that it could further stimulate the already volatile Gangnam real estate market.



Kim Seong-soo reports.



[Report]



In 2014, Hyundai Motor purchased the old KEPCO site in Samseong-dong, Seoul, for 10 trillion won.



[KBS News/Sep. 18, 2014: "Hyundai Motor Group has become the new owner of the KEPCO headquarters site, which has been referred to as a golden land..."]



They had ambitious plans to create a landmark in Seoul with a 105-story building, but construction has not made significant progress for a long time.



[Nearby citizen/voice altered: "(The construction) is delayed, so it doesn't look good aesthetically. And traffic is quite congested."]



Conflicts over sunlight rights and issues with the Ministry of National Defense regarding flight safety consultations have led to a rapid increase in financial costs associated with the land acquisition.



Last year, Hyundai Motor applied for a design change to two 55-story buildings, but negotiations with the city did not progress.



The new design plan that Hyundai Motor has ultimately proposed is to build three 54-story buildings.



These will include office spaces, accommodations, retail, cultural facilities, and observation decks.



The city of Seoul has also shown a positive response, stating that it will conduct additional negotiations with Hyundai Motor.



Once construction is back on track, it is expected to give momentum to the development of the surrounding international exchange complex.



However, there are concerns that this could further stimulate real estate prices in Gangnam, especially in light of the recent lifting of land transaction permits.



[Kwon Dae-jung/Professor/Sogang University Graduate School of Real Estate: "There is a high possibility that land prices, building prices, and even apartment prices in the nearby area will rise."]



In future negotiations between the city of Seoul and Hyundai Motor, the adjustment of the public contribution, which was over 1.7 trillion won in 2016, is expected to be a key issue.



This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.



