News 9

Overdue child support sanctioned

입력 2025.02.22 (01:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are quite a few single-parent families raising children alone after divorce.

With soaring prices, the burden of child support has become increasingly heavy.

Today (Feb. 21), the government decided on 195 sanctions against 157 individuals who did not pay child support to their ex-spouses.

The most common sanction is an overseas travel ban, with 132 cases, followed by 59 cases of driver's license suspension and 4 cases of public disclosure.

The average overdue child support amounts to 58 million won, with some reaching as high as 320 million won.

Is this because the level of sanctions is relatively weak?

Currently, seven out of ten single-parent families still do not receive child support.

Starting in July, the government plans to provide some child support to single-parent families in advance and recover it from the debtors later.

Will this be effective? Reporter Joo Hyun-ji has the story.

[Report]

This woman in her 50s has been raising her daughter alone since her divorce 15 years ago.

Her ex-spouse has not provided any child support and has been out of contact.

After a long 10-year lawsuit, she received only 10 million won, and still has not received the remaining 50 million won.

[Single parent: "Financially, everything is difficult. I took out loans as much as I could. I have been working non-stop for over ten years."]

The government imposes sanctions on those who fail to pay child support every two months, but many continue to evade their obligations.

Due to the low level of penalties, single-parent families find it hard to expect practical help.

As a result, the government has decided to provide 200,000 won in child support every month starting in July.

This is limited to those with a median income of 150% or less and will continue until their child turns 18.

The child support provided in advance will later be forcibly recovered from the debtor by the government.

[Shin Young-sook/Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Family: "This ensures the survival rights of children who have not received child support. It can also strengthen the responsibility of raising children."]

However, overdue child support before the implementation of this system will not be applied retroactively.

There are concerns that the beneficiaries are limited, and the monthly 200,000 won per child is insufficient given today's prices.

[Koo Bon-chang/Representative of People Solving Child Support Issues: "(Before July) there are no measures for overdue child support. The number of affected children is 1 million, but less than 2% will benefit from this advance payment system."]

Civic groups are calling for stronger measures, such as criminal penalties, against those who fail to pay child support.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Overdue child support sanctioned
    • 입력 2025-02-22 01:47:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are quite a few single-parent families raising children alone after divorce.

With soaring prices, the burden of child support has become increasingly heavy.

Today (Feb. 21), the government decided on 195 sanctions against 157 individuals who did not pay child support to their ex-spouses.

The most common sanction is an overseas travel ban, with 132 cases, followed by 59 cases of driver's license suspension and 4 cases of public disclosure.

The average overdue child support amounts to 58 million won, with some reaching as high as 320 million won.

Is this because the level of sanctions is relatively weak?

Currently, seven out of ten single-parent families still do not receive child support.

Starting in July, the government plans to provide some child support to single-parent families in advance and recover it from the debtors later.

Will this be effective? Reporter Joo Hyun-ji has the story.

[Report]

This woman in her 50s has been raising her daughter alone since her divorce 15 years ago.

Her ex-spouse has not provided any child support and has been out of contact.

After a long 10-year lawsuit, she received only 10 million won, and still has not received the remaining 50 million won.

[Single parent: "Financially, everything is difficult. I took out loans as much as I could. I have been working non-stop for over ten years."]

The government imposes sanctions on those who fail to pay child support every two months, but many continue to evade their obligations.

Due to the low level of penalties, single-parent families find it hard to expect practical help.

As a result, the government has decided to provide 200,000 won in child support every month starting in July.

This is limited to those with a median income of 150% or less and will continue until their child turns 18.

The child support provided in advance will later be forcibly recovered from the debtor by the government.

[Shin Young-sook/Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Family: "This ensures the survival rights of children who have not received child support. It can also strengthen the responsibility of raising children."]

However, overdue child support before the implementation of this system will not be applied retroactively.

There are concerns that the beneficiaries are limited, and the monthly 200,000 won per child is insufficient given today's prices.

[Koo Bon-chang/Representative of People Solving Child Support Issues: "(Before July) there are no measures for overdue child support. The number of affected children is 1 million, but less than 2% will benefit from this advance payment system."]

Civic groups are calling for stronger measures, such as criminal penalties, against those who fail to pay child support.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“곽종근, 대통령 지시라고 전달”…‘케이블 타이’ <br>용도 공방도

“곽종근, 대통령 지시라고 전달”…‘케이블 타이’ 용도 공방도
생중계된 국정원 직제·요원명…국정원 “안보 심대한 악영향”

생중계된 국정원 직제·요원명…국정원 “안보 심대한 악영향”
‘윤 탄핵심판’ 25일 최종진술…선고까지 남은 절차는?

‘윤 탄핵심판’ 25일 최종진술…선고까지 남은 절차는?
대통령 되면 재판정지? 불소추 특권 ‘헌법84조’ 논란

대통령 되면 재판정지? 불소추 특권 ‘헌법84조’ 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.