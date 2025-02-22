France's layered child support

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The 'advance payment of child support' system has been in place in France for over 40 years.



Since the introduction of the system, policies have been continuously improved and the scope of support has been expanded, with more than half of custodial parents expressing satisfaction.



Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.



[Report]



Russian football player Matvei Safonov stirred controversy when he joined a French football club last year.



It was revealed that he had refused to pay 1 billion won in child support ordered by the court after divorcing in Russia in 2021.



[Matvei Safonov/Paris Saint-Germain Player (PSG): "When PSG asked me to join, I think it was impossible to say no."]



However, if it had been in France, child support would have been provided through administrative procedures before any lawsuit.



For over 40 years, the French government has been providing allowances to single-parent families that cannot receive child support.



Since 2017, a child support enforcement agency has been established and systematically handling related tasks.



Once non-payment of child support is confirmed, the government immediately provides a minimum amount of child support, and then proceeds to collect from the person who refused to pay.



After the implementation of the system, there were criticisms that single-parent families who had 'mutual consent divorces' were excluded from support, so the scope was expanded two years ago, and if the minimum child support is less than 200 euros, the government will cover the difference.



The eligibility for subsidies for kindergarten fees has also been expanded from under 6 years old to under 12 years old.



Due to these continuous policy improvements, satisfaction rates have exceeded 60%.



Although a large national fund is invested, there is a social consensus that this level of support is necessary.



Despite this system, the non-payment rate for child support in France reaches 40%.



This is why discussions on tailored support for custodial parents and children, as well as efforts to improve the system, are still needed.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



