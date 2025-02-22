Ripple effect of resort fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Banyan Tree Resort in Busan, where six people lost their lives in a fire, is currently under construction suspension.



While the loss of life is the most pressing issue, insurance claims are not being processed, and the opening will inevitably be delayed, putting all related companies in a crisis.



Reporter Kim Young-rok has the details.



[Report]



The fire at the Banyan Tree Resort, which claimed six lives in an instant with flames and smoke rising, has caused the construction site, where hundreds were working, to come to a complete halt for a week.



Even after the investigation is completed, it is expected to take considerable time to resume construction as safety inspections of the structures must also be conducted.



[Ki Sung-hoon/Professor, Department of Architectural Engineering, Dong-A University: "The scope of the fire, how the temperature rose, and the current (reinforcement) deformation state must be thoroughly investigated to decide whether to resume construction…."]



The construction company is in immediate trouble.



Since the resort received its usage approval last December, the construction insurance taken out in 2022 has already expired.



The costs required for fire recovery and other expenses must be borne by the construction company.



The situation is similar for the development company.



With a loan of over 300 billion won maturing in May, if they cannot start operations on time, it will be inevitable that there will be delays in membership sales and allocations.



The development company is concerned that if there are many requests for cancellation of pre-sale rights, financial institutions may not extend the loans.



Subcontractors are also worried about a ripple effect of damages.



[Construction Industry Insider/Voice Altered: "If operations are delayed, final payments will be postponed, which could disrupt payment processing and create difficulties for the subcontractors as well…."]



As some victims have not yet held funerals, the bereaved families plan to hold a press conference tomorrow (Feb. 22) to demand a thorough investigation and an apology.



KBS News, Kim Young-rok.



