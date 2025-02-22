News 9

U.S. shifts stance on Ukraine

[Anchor]

Ukraine has managed to hold off Russia for three years largely thanks to the United States.

Advanced American weapons, including Javelin missiles that destroy tanks, Stinger missiles that shoot down helicopters, and ATACMS that attacked the Russian mainland, have been sent to Ukraine.

The U.S. support for Ukraine was also driven by the international community's moral justification to punish the evil Russia for invading a weaker neighbor.

However, the U.S. has changed.

Instead of calling it an invasion by Russia, the U.S. now refers to it as a mere conflict, and is attempting to avoid condemnation resolutions against Russia at the UN General Assembly.

The U.S. seemingly turning its back on Ukraine symbolizes the international order of the strong preying on the weak during the Trump era.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

Ukrainian President Zelensky met with a special envoy sent to convey U.S. President Trump's intentions.

They shook hands, but the atmosphere was cold, and their expressions were stiff.

["(Mr. President, hello.) Nice to meet you."]

It was a meeting with no clear outcomes, as they seemed to only discuss what each side wanted.

The planned joint press conference was also canceled at the request of the U.S. side.

Zelensky, who had more to lose, took a step back.

[Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "The meeting with Special Envoy Kellogg was a moment to regain hope. We need a strong agreement with the U.S. and want an agreement that can have a practical effect."]

However, the White House sent a warning, stating that President Trump was very disappointed.

[Mike Waltz/White House National Security Advisor: "Some of the rhetoric coming out of Kiev, frankly, and insults to President Trump were unacceptable."]

The U.S. has also repeatedly pressured Ukraine to sign an agreement to transfer 50% of its rare earth mineral shares to the U.S.

The logic is that U.S. assets need to be in Ukraine to prevent Russia from launching a re-invasion.

While the U.S. is pressuring Ukraine like this, the situation is different for Russia.

It has hinted that it may ease the economic sanctions imposed on Russia for its responsibility in the war.

As the U.S. tilts towards Russia, the cracks in the Western world that has jointly supported Ukraine are becoming evident.

In a hurry, the leaders of the UK and France will visit the White House next week to try to persuade Trump.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

