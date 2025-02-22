Mechanized Unit trains with UAE

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea's Army Mechanized Unit conducted its first joint training in the Middle Eastern country of the United Arab Emirates.



Our tanks and self-propelled artillery showcased their performance even in the extreme conditions of the sand-blowing desert.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.



[Report]



A vast horizon.



In the distance of the desert, an enemy is attacking.



Our Army's K2 tanks and the UAE military's tanks are joining forces for defense.



Immediately after the attack, they deploy smoke screens or use the terrain to disrupt the enemy.



The K2 tank has a maximum effective range of 3km, but it demonstrated a 100% hit rate on targets even 4.5km away.



Now, the allied forces are launching a counterattack.



Cutting through the hot sandstorm, the K600 obstacle-clearing tank, nicknamed 'Rhino,' leads the way.



It detects mines with its front plow and clears a path through the sand and bushes.



Our tanks and armored vehicles advance.



Our Army Mechanized Unit conducted its first joint training with the UAE military on-site for two weeks.



From tanks and self-propelled artillery to infantry fighting vehicles…



All 14 pieces of equipment deployed operated perfectly even in the extreme conditions of high temperatures and sand.



The training area, four times the size of Seoul, allowed for long-range artillery firing practice that was difficult to conduct domestically.



[Kwon Gi-seong/Captain/Army 8th Division Battery Commander: "It was a training exercise where we could maneuver and fire freely in the unfamiliar environment of the desert. With comrades by my side, we can achieve anything in any environment."]



As the Middle East emerges as a key market for K-defense, the UAE government and military officials also visited the training site, showing deep interest in our weapons.



KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



