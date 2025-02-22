Illegal dog slaughter persists
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
It has been six months since the dog meat consumption ban was implemented, but penalties have been postponed until February 2027.
Taking advantage of this gap, some dog breeding farms are still engaging in mass breeding and slaughter.
Reporter Min Soo-ah has covered the situation on-site.
[Report]
At a farm on the outskirts of the city, which is rarely visited, dogs are trapped in over ten metal cages.
Some dogs are unable to stand properly due to leg issues.
There are more than 60 dogs, ranging from puppies to adult dogs.
The floor below the cages is covered with a mix of excrement and fur.
Nearby, electric rods and weapons have been found, indicating that illegal slaughter has taken place.
[Dog Farm Owner/Voice Altered: "(The condition of the dogs) was not good. There was no other way. I didn't really think about it much."]
Not only dogs but also goat carcasses were discovered.
Animal protection organizations point out that this is evidence of slaughtering animals with electric rods, which violates animal protection laws.
[Kang Young-kyu/Animal Rights Activist: "This is the first time I've seen slaughtering in such an open place. It involves killing with an electric skewer. Dogs were slaughtered in front of other dogs."]
This farm applied for business closure compensation to Cheongju City last year ahead of the dog meat consumption ban implementation.
In order to receive actual compensation, they must dispose of all the dogs they were raising before submitting the closure application, but they continued to raise dogs while secretly slaughtering them.
After illegal slaughter was uncovered, the farm owner relinquished all ownership of the dogs.
However, the remaining 60 dogs at the farm cannot all be accommodated by the Cheongju City shelter, so alternatives are being sought.
Although the dog meat consumption ban was implemented in August last year, penalties have been postponed until February 2027.
Taking advantage of this, the breeding and illegal slaughter of dogs in unsanitary conditions continues without interruption.
This is KBS News, Min Soo-ah.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Illegal dog slaughter persists
-
- 입력 2025-02-22 03:02:34
It has been six months since the dog meat consumption ban was implemented, but penalties have been postponed until February 2027.
Taking advantage of this gap, some dog breeding farms are still engaging in mass breeding and slaughter.
Reporter Min Soo-ah has covered the situation on-site.
[Report]
At a farm on the outskirts of the city, which is rarely visited, dogs are trapped in over ten metal cages.
Some dogs are unable to stand properly due to leg issues.
There are more than 60 dogs, ranging from puppies to adult dogs.
The floor below the cages is covered with a mix of excrement and fur.
Nearby, electric rods and weapons have been found, indicating that illegal slaughter has taken place.
[Dog Farm Owner/Voice Altered: "(The condition of the dogs) was not good. There was no other way. I didn't really think about it much."]
Not only dogs but also goat carcasses were discovered.
Animal protection organizations point out that this is evidence of slaughtering animals with electric rods, which violates animal protection laws.
[Kang Young-kyu/Animal Rights Activist: "This is the first time I've seen slaughtering in such an open place. It involves killing with an electric skewer. Dogs were slaughtered in front of other dogs."]
This farm applied for business closure compensation to Cheongju City last year ahead of the dog meat consumption ban implementation.
In order to receive actual compensation, they must dispose of all the dogs they were raising before submitting the closure application, but they continued to raise dogs while secretly slaughtering them.
After illegal slaughter was uncovered, the farm owner relinquished all ownership of the dogs.
However, the remaining 60 dogs at the farm cannot all be accommodated by the Cheongju City shelter, so alternatives are being sought.
Although the dog meat consumption ban was implemented in August last year, penalties have been postponed until February 2027.
Taking advantage of this, the breeding and illegal slaughter of dogs in unsanitary conditions continues without interruption.
This is KBS News, Min Soo-ah.
-
-
민수아 기자 msa46@kbs.co.kr민수아 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.