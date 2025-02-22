Strawberry farm in urban buildings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In our agricultural sector, aging and labor shortages are significant issues.



As an alternative, agricultural robots are emerging.



It is said that strawberry cultivation is possible even in a small space underground in a high-rise building in the city.



This is Song Myung-hee reporting.



[Report]



In the middle of the city, there is a strawberry farm in a small 140 square meter space underground in a high-rise building.



In this comfortable space where temperature and humidity are optimized, it is not a farmer but a robot that is busily moving around.



The pollination of the plump strawberries was also done by a robot mimicking the actions of bees.



[Lee Gyu-hwa/CEO of the robot development company: "Bees vibrate to spread pollen, and this robot also grabs the flower, vibrates it, and creates wind inside to deliver the pollen to the stigma."]



With a 100% success rate in pollination, the number of misshapen strawberries has decreased, improving marketability by 30%.



By simply changing the robot's arm, it can also harvest strawberries efficiently.



Using a camera, it accurately selects ripe strawberries, cuts them neatly, and carefully places them down to avoid injury.



The robot can harvest up to 7 strawberries per minute.



While it is slower than human hands, it can work 24 hours a day, thus increasing work efficiency.



The artificial intelligence that has learned the condition of the strawberries can also detect pests and diseases.



[Lee Gyu-hwa/CEO of the robot development company: "Symptoms such as color changes from physiological disorders and mold growth from pests and diseases are detected and reported to the farm owner."]



This robot can be used not only for strawberries but also for cultivating other fruits and vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers, and it is expected to be commercialized starting this fall.



[Hong Ah-jung/Korea Agricultural Technology Promotion Agency's Venture Startup Division Director: "Productivity is increasing, and I believe this will help reduce risks in labor management. "]



In the face of a crisis in agriculture, smart robots are filling the gaps left by people.



This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.



