Kim Yeon-koung's games sold out

[Anchor]

A retirement tour is underway to commemorate Kim Yeon-koung's departure from the volleyball court at the end of this season.

The rush for tickets to see Kim Yeon-koung's last dance continues unabated.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Tickets for the second match of Kim Yeon-koung's retirement tour against Hyundai E&C Hillstate in Suwon sold out early.

Fans have been flocking to see the Queen of Volleyball before she leaves the court at the end of this season.

Fans seemed to feel a deep sense of loss about her retirement, even capturing videos of Kim Yeon-koung warming up.

There was even a fan who came from Japan to see Kim Yeon-koung, and the atmosphere created by the 3,800 spectators was incredible.

[Jo Ha-eun/Volleyball Fan: "It feels empty knowing she is retiring, but I want to support her new life, and I want to say thank you for playing until now."]

Kim Yeon-koung enjoyed high-fives with her teammates as usual and greeted her close friend Yang Hyo-jin warmly.

During the match, Kim Yeon-koung lifted the atmosphere with her lively celebrations and led Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders to their 10th consecutive victory with her consistent performance.

Kim Yeon-koung received a framed jersey from Yang Hyo-jin and a bouquet from head coach Kang Sung-hyung, enjoying her splendid last dance.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "Hello, this is Kim Yeon-koung. I will go first, (Hwang) Yeon-joo unni. I want to sincerely thank you for arranging this occasion."]

As expected from Kim Yeon-koung, who has greatly contributed to the popularity of professional volleyball, tickets for the home game on the 25th are also sold out, and another large crowd is anticipated.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

