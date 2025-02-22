News 9

Kim Hye-seong debuts for Dodgers

입력 2025.02.22 (03:02) 수정 2025.02.22 (03:03)

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball made his starting debut as the eighth batter and second baseman in the opening game of the spring training.

He had a decent performance, including getting on base with a walk, but Kim Hye-seong himself gave his performance zero points.

Our reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports from Arizona.

[Report]

As expected from a top popular team, a large crowd gathered for the LA Dodgers' first spring training game even on a weekday afternoon.

Wearing the blue uniform, Kim Hye-seong made his official debut as the eighth batter.

He had a chance with no outs and runners on second and third base in the second inning, but he was disappointed to ground out to third base after a tough battle that went to six pitches.

However, the second at-bat in the fourth inning was different.

He managed to draw a walk after a long battle that went to seven pitches, skillfully selecting a fastball from the opposing pitcher Keller, who threw at 154 km/h.

In defense as a second baseman, he handled both ground balls and fly balls with stability.

["I got it!."]

His loud calls were also impressive.

Kim Hye-seong, who was substituted in the fifth inning, received attention to the extent that he was interviewed by local broadcasters during the game.

[Local Broadcaster: "Facing the Big League hitters or pitchers over here, what have you found to be the biggest difference?"]

Despite finishing his debut game without a hit, Kim Hye-seong expressed dissatisfaction with himself.

[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "Today, I give myself zero points. I usually give myself a zero when I feel disappointed, so I think it’s a zero."]

Manager Dave Roberts, who promised to give many opportunities during the spring training, positively evaluated Kim Hye-seong's performance.

[Dave Roberts/LA Dodgers Manager: "He looks like he belongs on a major league field. I thought he had some good at-bats. He looked clean defensively and like I said, he looks right out there. He looked good. "]

Having made a smooth first step, Kim Hye-seong continues his challenge towards joining the regular season opening game in Tokyo, Japan.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.

이무형
이무형 기자

