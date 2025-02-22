BNK Sum secures 2nd place
Last season, the women's professional basketball team BNK Sum, which finished last, has secured second place this season, achieving a remarkable turnaround.
BNK's head coach Park Jung-eun has hinted at another surprise in the playoffs.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
["It misses the rim."]
["Three points! Three points! Ah... BNK Sum is unable to escape from their losing streak."]
With only 6 wins throughout last season, BNK's offseason and summer were harsh as they aimed to erase the disgrace of finishing last.
[Ahn Hye-ji/BNK Training: "Ah... I just have to endure, just have to endure, that's all I think about."]
[Park Jung-eun/Coach: "We trained really hard to shake off the regrets from last season."]
The intense training, the addition of new faces Park Hye-jin and Kim Sonia, and the legendary coach Park Jung-eun's 'one-on-one lectures' became powerful weapons for BNK.
[Park Jung-eun/Coach/BNK Sum Training: "Good job, Sung-jin. Don't run like this! You need to lower your posture and keep trying to do side steps! That's how this person won't fall for the fake!"]
With six consecutive wins at the start of the season, they matched last year's total wins in the first round, and until mid-fourth round, they were in first place. Although they finished the regular season in second place after being overtaken by Woori Bank at the end, BNK has clearly changed.
[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach: "(What do you think about the share of this season's success?) I think the fans account for about 50, the players for 30, no, the players for 40, and I should take about 10."]
Now, with the playoffs approaching, BNK is hinting at another surprise.
[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach: "In the end, to really stand at that high place, I plan to do my best to run until the end while I have this opportunity."]
KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
