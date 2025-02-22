News 9

BNK Sum secures 2nd place

입력 2025.02.22 (03:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last season, the women's professional basketball team BNK Sum, which finished last, has secured second place this season, achieving a remarkable turnaround.

BNK's head coach Park Jung-eun has hinted at another surprise in the playoffs.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

["It misses the rim."]

["Three points! Three points! Ah... BNK Sum is unable to escape from their losing streak."]

With only 6 wins throughout last season, BNK's offseason and summer were harsh as they aimed to erase the disgrace of finishing last.

[Ahn Hye-ji/BNK Training: "Ah... I just have to endure, just have to endure, that's all I think about."]

[Park Jung-eun/Coach: "We trained really hard to shake off the regrets from last season."]

The intense training, the addition of new faces Park Hye-jin and Kim Sonia, and the legendary coach Park Jung-eun's 'one-on-one lectures' became powerful weapons for BNK.

[Park Jung-eun/Coach/BNK Sum Training: "Good job, Sung-jin. Don't run like this! You need to lower your posture and keep trying to do side steps! That's how this person won't fall for the fake!"]

With six consecutive wins at the start of the season, they matched last year's total wins in the first round, and until mid-fourth round, they were in first place. Although they finished the regular season in second place after being overtaken by Woori Bank at the end, BNK has clearly changed.

[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach: "(What do you think about the share of this season's success?) I think the fans account for about 50, the players for 30, no, the players for 40, and I should take about 10."]

Now, with the playoffs approaching, BNK is hinting at another surprise.

[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach: "In the end, to really stand at that high place, I plan to do my best to run until the end while I have this opportunity."]

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • BNK Sum secures 2nd place
    • 입력 2025-02-22 03:18:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last season, the women's professional basketball team BNK Sum, which finished last, has secured second place this season, achieving a remarkable turnaround.

BNK's head coach Park Jung-eun has hinted at another surprise in the playoffs.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

["It misses the rim."]

["Three points! Three points! Ah... BNK Sum is unable to escape from their losing streak."]

With only 6 wins throughout last season, BNK's offseason and summer were harsh as they aimed to erase the disgrace of finishing last.

[Ahn Hye-ji/BNK Training: "Ah... I just have to endure, just have to endure, that's all I think about."]

[Park Jung-eun/Coach: "We trained really hard to shake off the regrets from last season."]

The intense training, the addition of new faces Park Hye-jin and Kim Sonia, and the legendary coach Park Jung-eun's 'one-on-one lectures' became powerful weapons for BNK.

[Park Jung-eun/Coach/BNK Sum Training: "Good job, Sung-jin. Don't run like this! You need to lower your posture and keep trying to do side steps! That's how this person won't fall for the fake!"]

With six consecutive wins at the start of the season, they matched last year's total wins in the first round, and until mid-fourth round, they were in first place. Although they finished the regular season in second place after being overtaken by Woori Bank at the end, BNK has clearly changed.

[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach: "(What do you think about the share of this season's success?) I think the fans account for about 50, the players for 30, no, the players for 40, and I should take about 10."]

Now, with the playoffs approaching, BNK is hinting at another surprise.

[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach: "In the end, to really stand at that high place, I plan to do my best to run until the end while I have this opportunity."]

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“곽종근, 대통령 지시라고 전달”…‘케이블 타이’ <br>용도 공방도

“곽종근, 대통령 지시라고 전달”…‘케이블 타이’ 용도 공방도
생중계된 국정원 직제·요원명…국정원 “안보 심대한 악영향”

생중계된 국정원 직제·요원명…국정원 “안보 심대한 악영향”
‘윤 탄핵심판’ 25일 최종진술…선고까지 남은 절차는?

‘윤 탄핵심판’ 25일 최종진술…선고까지 남은 절차는?
대통령 되면 재판정지? 불소추 특권 ‘헌법84조’ 논란

대통령 되면 재판정지? 불소추 특권 ‘헌법84조’ 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.