Rallies before Yoon's final hearing
Let's take a look at the rallies related to the impeachment trial.
The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol has now completed its 10th hearing, and the 11th hearing on Tuesday will be the final argument.
Over the weekend, ahead of the final argument, pro and anti-impeachment rallies were held across the country.
Choi Min-young reports.
[Report]
Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered at Boramae Park in Daejeon.
They held Korean and American flags and signs saying 'Oppose Impeachment,' demanding the dismissal of the impeachment charges.
Just 700 meters away, at the Galaxy Intersection, a rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol was held.
In Seoul, the road in front of the Donghwa Duty-Free Shop in Jongno-gu was filled with crowds.
Participants in the anti-impeachment rally shouted slogans like 'Impeachment Invalid' and 'Release the President.'
["We are only waiting for the President's return!"]
Anti-impeachment rallies continued near Gangnam Station and the National Assembly Station in Yeouido.
At the intersection near Gyeongbokgung Station in Seoul, a rally urging the impeachment of President Yoon was held.
["The Constitutional Court must immediately dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol!"]
Participants who gathered after a preliminary rally near Gwanghwamun waved light sticks and flags, demanding the immediate dismissal of President Yoon.
As rallies continued throughout downtown Seoul, police deployed over 240 traffic officers to reduce traffic congestion.
With the final argument date for President Yoon's impeachment trial set for February 25, large-scale pro and anti-impeachment rallies are expected to continue next weekend, which is the March 1st holiday.
KBS News, Choi Min-young.
