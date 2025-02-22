News 9

CIO's warrant request controversy

[Anchor]

President Yoon's side has reported the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) over the so-called warrant shopping allegations that arose during the investigation process.

The People Power Party has intensified its offensive, claiming the CIO's falsehoods were revealed.

The Democratic Party has downplayed this, calling it a meaningless struggle to nitpick at the judicial process.

Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

On January 15, the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol issued by the Seoul Western District Court was executed.

This is the written response sent by the CIO to the National Assembly.

In response to the inquiry about whether they had ever requested a warrant related to President Yoon at the Seoul Central District Court, they answered that they had not.

However, it has been revealed that the CIO had initially requested search and communications warrants related to President Yoon at the Central District Court, which were later dismissed. President Yoon's side has reported CIO's Director Oh Dong-woon to the prosecution for document forgery.

The CIO explained that the search locations were not directly related to President Yoon and that the reason for dismissal was not due to issues of investigative authority but rather 'overlapping warrant requests'.

In response, the People Power Party has demanded clarification on why the warrant application, which started at the Central District Court, was moved to the Western District Court, arguing that the CIO is essentially admitting to 'warrant shopping' after the warrant related to the president was dismissed.

There are also voices calling for a national investigation, suggesting that the change of the court for the warrant application was due to the issues raised regarding its investigative authority at the Central District Court, and that the omission of warrant records constitutes a public deception.

[Joo Jin-woo/Legal Advisory Committee Chair, People Power Party/YouTube 'Joo Jin-woo's Issue Commentary': "I believe it has been proven that something very unusual, like warrant shopping, has occurred. Given that the CIO has been found to have lied, it is appropriate for the president to undergo trial while remaining free."]

The Democratic Party has downplayed the ruling party and President Yoon's claims as "a meaningless struggle to nitpick at the judicial process."

They also stated that, despite the facts being confirmed by the CIO's explanation, the ruling party is engaging in political offensives and announced that they would not make an official response.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

