News 9

Gon't protests Japan's 'Dokdo Day'

입력 2025.02.22 (23:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A local government in Japan has once again held a Dokdo Day event.

They reiterated their unjust claims of sovereignty over Dokdo.

The Japanese government sent a senior official at the vice-ministerial level to this event.

Our government has strongly protested.

This is Yoon Jin reporting.

[Report]

Today (Feb. 22), Shimane Prefecture in Japan held a Dokdo Day event and repeated the unjust claim that Dokdo is Japanese territory.

Eriko Imai, a senior official in charge of territorial issues from the Japanese Cabinet Office, also attended.

Since the second Abe Shinzo administration took office in 2013, Japan has sent a senior official to the Dokdo Day event for 13 consecutive years.

It is reported that about 500 people attended today’s event, similar in scale to last year.

Shimane Prefecture unilaterally incorporated Dokdo into its administrative jurisdiction on February 22, 1905.

Since 2006, they have held a ceremony called 'Takeshima Day' every year, named after the Japanese name for Dokdo.

In response, South Korean government summoned the Minister-Counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Korea to strongly protest.

[Miba Daisuke/Minister-Counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Korea: "(It's the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan relations, but do you have no intention of retracting your claims of sovereignty?) ..."]

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sternly urged, "The Japanese government must immediately stop its unjust claims regarding Dokdo, which is clearly our inherent territory based on historical, geographical, and international law, and abolish this event immediately."

They further emphasized that Japan should humbly face history.

Following the controversy over the Sado Mine memorial service last November, the results of the Japanese textbook screening will be announced next month, and a Yasukuni Shrine visit is scheduled for April.

Although it marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan relations, it seems difficult to expect a favorable turn.

This is KBS News Yoon Jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gon't protests Japan's 'Dokdo Day'
    • 입력 2025-02-22 23:03:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

A local government in Japan has once again held a Dokdo Day event.

They reiterated their unjust claims of sovereignty over Dokdo.

The Japanese government sent a senior official at the vice-ministerial level to this event.

Our government has strongly protested.

This is Yoon Jin reporting.

[Report]

Today (Feb. 22), Shimane Prefecture in Japan held a Dokdo Day event and repeated the unjust claim that Dokdo is Japanese territory.

Eriko Imai, a senior official in charge of territorial issues from the Japanese Cabinet Office, also attended.

Since the second Abe Shinzo administration took office in 2013, Japan has sent a senior official to the Dokdo Day event for 13 consecutive years.

It is reported that about 500 people attended today’s event, similar in scale to last year.

Shimane Prefecture unilaterally incorporated Dokdo into its administrative jurisdiction on February 22, 1905.

Since 2006, they have held a ceremony called 'Takeshima Day' every year, named after the Japanese name for Dokdo.

In response, South Korean government summoned the Minister-Counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Korea to strongly protest.

[Miba Daisuke/Minister-Counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Korea: "(It's the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan relations, but do you have no intention of retracting your claims of sovereignty?) ..."]

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sternly urged, "The Japanese government must immediately stop its unjust claims regarding Dokdo, which is clearly our inherent territory based on historical, geographical, and international law, and abolish this event immediately."

They further emphasized that Japan should humbly face history.

Following the controversy over the Sado Mine memorial service last November, the results of the Japanese textbook screening will be announced next month, and a Yasukuni Shrine visit is scheduled for April.

Although it marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan relations, it seems difficult to expect a favorable turn.

This is KBS News Yoon Jin.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…<br>서울 도심서 찬반 집회

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…서울 도심서 찬반 집회
여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 <br>해명”…야 “트집 잡기”

여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 해명”…야 “트집 잡기”
정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사<br> 항의…“즉각 폐지”

정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사 항의…“즉각 폐지”
‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련

‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.