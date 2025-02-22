Gon't protests Japan's 'Dokdo Day'

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A local government in Japan has once again held a Dokdo Day event.



They reiterated their unjust claims of sovereignty over Dokdo.



The Japanese government sent a senior official at the vice-ministerial level to this event.



Our government has strongly protested.



This is Yoon Jin reporting.



[Report]



Today (Feb. 22), Shimane Prefecture in Japan held a Dokdo Day event and repeated the unjust claim that Dokdo is Japanese territory.



Eriko Imai, a senior official in charge of territorial issues from the Japanese Cabinet Office, also attended.



Since the second Abe Shinzo administration took office in 2013, Japan has sent a senior official to the Dokdo Day event for 13 consecutive years.



It is reported that about 500 people attended today’s event, similar in scale to last year.



Shimane Prefecture unilaterally incorporated Dokdo into its administrative jurisdiction on February 22, 1905.



Since 2006, they have held a ceremony called 'Takeshima Day' every year, named after the Japanese name for Dokdo.



In response, South Korean government summoned the Minister-Counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Korea to strongly protest.



[Miba Daisuke/Minister-Counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Korea: "(It's the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan relations, but do you have no intention of retracting your claims of sovereignty?) ..."]



South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sternly urged, "The Japanese government must immediately stop its unjust claims regarding Dokdo, which is clearly our inherent territory based on historical, geographical, and international law, and abolish this event immediately."



They further emphasized that Japan should humbly face history.



Following the controversy over the Sado Mine memorial service last November, the results of the Japanese textbook screening will be announced next month, and a Yasukuni Shrine visit is scheduled for April.



Although it marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan relations, it seems difficult to expect a favorable turn.



This is KBS News Yoon Jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!