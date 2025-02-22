News 9

NATO force trains without U.S.

[Anchor]

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, has newly established a joint response force.

They conducted their first training exercise aimed at Russia.

The United States was not involved in this exercise.

Analysts suggest this is related to U.S. President Trump's pro-Russian stance and his unfriendly attitude towards NATO.

Our correspondent Jo Bit-na has reported from the training site.

[Report]

NATO forces have gathered in eastern Romania, about 26 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

This is the first training exercise of NATO's newly created joint response force.

As enemy movements were detected, Romanian fighter jets and attack helicopters were dispatched to carry out bombings.

["They are mounted in the Jackal, a highly mobile, cross-terrain vehicle armed with a grenade machine gun for fighting."]

Following this, British combat units along with Spanish and Greek forces launched trench assaults, while tank units provided fire support to repel the enemy.

For this exercise, various countries sent soldiers and military equipment to Romania.

The goal of this training is to assess how quickly troops can be moved and deployed in case of an emergency.

In Greece, a Marine landing operation was conducted, and in Bulgaria, special forces conducted urban warfare training.

Troops from nine European countries, along with military vehicles, aircraft, and ships, simultaneously gathered in three locations in Eastern Europe directed towards Russia.

[Georgiter Vlad/Romanian Chief of Defense: "Russia will not stop in Ukraine. We will continue to invest a lot in military armed forces."]

The United States did not send troops for this NATO exercise.

This aligns with the Trump administration's push for a peace negotiation leaning towards Russia and its call for Europe to enhance its own defense capabilities.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Smardan, Romania.

