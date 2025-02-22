Impact of Trump's overseas aid cut

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump is cutting various overseas aid.



Public development aid, which amounts to 100 trillion won annually, has been halted for 90 days.



As a result, side effects are emerging around the globe.



In a refugee camp in Thailand, a hospital closed, leading to the death of a patient.



Reporter Jung Yoon-seop has the details.



[Report]



In a refugee camp located in western Thailand, near the border with Myanmar.



On February 2, a 71-year-old Myanmar national, Pe Ka Lau, died from respiratory distress.



This was just three days after the hospital where he was receiving treatment suddenly closed.



[Tin Win/Deceased Myanmar Refugee's Son-in-law: "When my mother-in-law came home, she wasn't in serious condition. If there had been an oxygen tank, nothing would have happened."]



Hospitals in various refugee camps around the world are closing.



This is because U.S. public development aid, which has approached 100 trillion won annually, has been suspended for 90 days by President Trump's order.



[Sunai Pasuk/Senior Researcher, Human Rights Watch, Asia Division: "What should we do? Everything is unclear. The situation in the refugee camps along the Thailand-Myanmar border is facing one of the most serious humanitarian crises."]



In Vietnam, support for Agent Orange victims and unexploded ordnance removal operations have been halted.



Malaria prevention projects in Cambodia and AIDS treatment support projects in South Africa have also come to a standstill.



[Nojuko Mayola/Beneficiary of AIDS Treatment Support: "I felt really bad when I learned that funding had been cut. It's truly painful that many people cannot receive treatment."]



Trump's plan to effectively abolish the U.S. Agency for International Development is expected to gain momentum as court restrictions are lifted.



Given the Trump administration's firm belief that if there is money for overseas aid, it should be invested domestically, global relief efforts seem likely to shrink.



This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



